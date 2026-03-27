Did a Chargers Starter Pull a Surprise Jersey Number Change?

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart was one of the biggest wins of the offseason for the franchise.

Those Chargers got Tart back well before free agency ever opened, locking him down on a three-year deal in January.

And to Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz’s credit, the move got done so early that it doesn’t really factor into most outside analysis about how they have performed this offseason. Overall, things have felt lukewarm for the team, especially given the lack of attention paid to the offensive line’s interior.

Interestingly, though, Tart might be rolling into next season with a new look, too.

Chargers’ Teair Tart jersey number change?

Teair Tart | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tart, the tone-setter who slapped Travis Kelce on an international stage last year, might just be getting a new jersey number in 2026.

It’s a small revelation helpfully pointed out by Alex Insdorf, a screengrab that originally came from Tart’s Instagram.

The post on social media:

Appears Teair Tart has changed his # from 90 to 93. pic.twitter.com/eLtanSmRsL — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) March 26, 2026

Even if this is, say, some small locker room mishap and he’s not really changing numbers, it was worth looping back to the Tart conversation and just how important he’s been for the Chargers.

Tart talked about stepping up as a leader last season during a chat with the team’s official website:

"My approach is if anybody has any information or any questions, I'm always more than happy to answer. I can give them my point of view, my perspective on the topic. I'm never the type of person to gatekeep, keep information from people. Anybody needs any information on something like, 'How do I do this?' or 'How do I see this?' I'm more than willing to help them go through and explain it. I believe that only way we get what we want is if everybody gets that they want. I'm more than willing to help the whole entire group."

New number or not, Tart is a good personification of the Chargers’ willingness to take small gambles and then majorly reward players who work well in their program.

That's Tart summed up well and he returns to bring continuity to a unit starting over with Chris O'Leary in the coordinator spot in place of Jesse Minter.

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