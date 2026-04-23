Chargers NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Grade

The Los Angeles Chargers enter the NFL draft as one of the most interesting teams in the NFL.

After two playoff losses to start the Jim Harbaugh era, the Chargers were generally very conservative in NFL free agency and sit on droves of free cap space. Those in charge have been very open about possibly wanting to add more draft picks, meaning trades could be on the way. Mike McDaniel adds hype to a Justin Herbert offense that feels like it has a new ceiling.

Here’s an updating look at the Chargers’ showing during the NFL draft, with the newest items listed first.

Chargers 2026 NFL draft picks

Round 1 (22):

Round 2 (55)

Round 3 (86)

Round 4 (123)

Round 6 (204)

Chargers original draft picks

Round 1 (22):

Round 2 (55)

Round 3 (86)

Round 4 (123)

Round 5 (162): Traded to the Baltimore Ravens

Round 6 (204)

Round 7 (238): Traded to Tennessee Titans

Notes: The Chargers traded a fifth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens last season in exchange for pass-rusher Odafe Oweh. In 2024, they traded this year’s seventh-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive back Elijah Molden.

Chargers NFL draft needs

Jim Harbaugh | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chargers still need to flesh out the offensive line in front of Herbert for McDaniel’s offense.

Joe Hortiz and Co. swiped a quality starting center before free agency opened with Tyler Biadasz. But they dramatically underwhelmed at guard, with Cole Strange and Trevor Penning currently penciled in as the starters.

Guard should be the Chargers’ top priority in Round 1, to say the very least.

Still, the Chargers have needs at every level of the defense as they transition from Jesse Minter to Chris O’Leary as coordinator.

On the line, they need an interior pass-rushing presence. And they also need edge rushers who can learn from and help keep Khalil Mack fresh. At linebacker, they need to think about life after Denzel Perryman. Same story at defensive back, where Derwin James needs an extension and Donte Jackson is getting up there in age.

It would be a surprise to see the Chargers take a luxury pick, as they sort of did last year with Omarion Hampton. But the only part of McDaniel’s offense that hasn’t been touched yet is wideout, for what it’s worth. It’s easy to wonder if the Chargers might trade Quentin Johnston while moving around the draft board, if needed.

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