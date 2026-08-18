Chargers Roster Spotlights: Cameron Dicker, Arguably The Bolts' Best Player

Cameron "Cam" Dicker was born on May 6, 2000, in Hong Kong, China, where he grew up until moving back to the U.S. as an 11-year-old. Dicker grew up enjoying soccer, eventually getting his chance to play football as a kid, doing so as a guard. Quite different than the position he would play professionally.

In high school, Dicker played for Austin, Texas' Lake Travis High School, where he was a two-time all-state selection and was the starting kicker for three seasons and the starting punter for two seasons, winning the Texas 6A Division I State Championship in 2016. While with the program, he also played soccer, helping the team make it to the 2015 state championship game.

As a two-star recruit and the fifth-ranked kicker, according to 247Sports, Dicker stayed local and chose to play for the Texas Longhorns. Once with the program, Dicker was able to start as a true freshman, ending his year with 18–25 on field goals and 51–52 on extra points, earning 2018 second-team All-Big 12 honors, honorable mention as Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year and All-Rookie Academic All-Big 12 honors.

2019 and 2020 were more of the same for Dicker, going near-perfect on extra points and performing well in field goals. He would also see some time as a punter in 2020. 2021 had Dicker as both the Texas Longhorn's kicker and punter, where he would see more accolades be added to his resume, earning 1st Team All-Big 12 as a punter after averaging 46.8 YPP, honorable mention as Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year, honorable mention as a kicker, First Team Academic All-Big 12 team for the fourth consecutive year and was a Campbell Trophy Award semifinalist.

As the school's highest-scoring kicker and third all-time leading scorer, Dicker still went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, first finding himself with the Los Angeles Rams, then going to the Baltimore Ravens, now as a versatile Punter and Kicker, finally seeing himself signed to the Philadelphia Eagles active roster for a game, where he would earn NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The Eagles later released Dicker from their practice squad, making Dicker a free agent once more.

Chargers Cameron Dicker, K Texas

The Los Angeles Chargers were going through their own kicker injuries, as Dustin Hopkins was out for a long stretch of time, and his backup, Taylor Bertolet, also found himself injured. The Bolts signed Dicker, with him winning a game-winning 37-yard field goal in his debut.

Dicker continued his dominance in 2022, earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors by the end of the season. Even with a reliable veteran on the roster, the Chargers traded Hopkins in favor of the young kicker, giving Dicker all the confidence in the world. Dicker would make the Chargers right, going 31/33 on field goal attempts and perfect on extra point attempts.

Before the 2024 season, the Bolts paid Dicker a major kicker contract, a much-deserved sign of trust, as the Chargers had spent decades looking for a reliable kicking asset. The former Texas Longhorn would once again have an elite year. 2025, Dicker earned his first Pro Bowl, officially ending the Chargers' Kicking Curse.

2025 Season Stats

38/41 Field Goals Made (92.7%)

34/35 Extra Points Made (97.1%)

5/6 on 50+ Field Goal Attempts (83.33%)

Measurables

No Mockdraftable page or RAS Card for Cameron Dicker. Below is his NFL Combine Measurables.

Height: 6-1

Weight: 216

Arms: 30

Hands: 9

Contract Status

"Cameron Dicker signed a 4 year, $22,004,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $3,000,000 signing bonus, $8,735,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $5,501,000. In 2026, Dicker will earn a base salary of $4,250,000, while carrying a cap hit of $5,725,000 and a dead cap value of $4,425,000." - Spotrac

Cameron Dicker's 2026 Season Outlook

Dicker's outlook on the 2026 season is quite a simple one. He will start for the Bolts; he will continue his dominance and he will hopefully kick more extra points than ever, meaning the Bolts are scoring more touchdowns than previously seen.

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