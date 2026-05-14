Chargers Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know
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The Los Angeles Chargers approach the NFL schedule release as one of the more interesting teams to watch.
Just one year ago, the Chargers were a global showcase in Week 1, an underdog upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs during an international game. There was even a viral moment in which a Chargers player slapped Travis Kelce.
That was a tone-setting for the Chargers. They ripped off three straight AFC West wins and probably would have wound up sweeping the entire division if they hadn’t eased off the gas in the season finale ahead of the playoffs.
So, the NFL schedule release is a big deal for Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers. The opener is critical. So is the timing of the bye week.
Below, we’ll run a live-updating tracker that outlines the confirmed games, buzz and when it’s announced, the official schedule itself.
NFL schedule release tracker for Chargers
This will be updated as more information becomes available
NFL schedule release information for Chargers
So far, we know the Chargers don’t have an international game this year. We know they aren’t on the rumored Thanksgiving games lists, either. Harbaugh’s Chargers will face the AFC East and NFC West.
NFL schedule release details
Per the NFL, the official schedule release will happen Thursday, May 14, with coverage starting around 7:30 p.m. ET. Ticket presales start around that time. Teams appeared to be revealing schedules on social media, or starting the rollouts, at 7:30 p.m. ET before the shows, though.
Chargers 2026 opponents at NFL schedule release
Chargers’ 2026 home opponents:
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Houston Texans
Chargers’ 2026 road opponents:
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Baltimore Ravens
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.Follow Chris_Roling