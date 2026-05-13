5 Things on the Chargers' 2026 NFL Schedule Wishlist

The Los Angeles Chargers traveled a record-breaking 37,086 miles for their regular away games in 2025. They are scheduled for a dramatically lighter travel schedule in 2026 with under 25,000 miles projected for their travel schedule.

The NFL schedule release is slated for Thursday evening and the Chargers know their opponents but will finally know their schedule. The NFL has already leaked that the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will be featured on Monday Night Football in week one, removing the AFC rivals from the possibilities for the Chargers.

The Chargers opened the 2025 season with a victory against the Chiefs in Brazil. Let's explore a few wish list items for the Chargers 2026 schedule.

1. Get at least two primetime East Coast games

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The Chargers will be traveling to the East Coast four times this season to face off against the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chargers have historically struggled for one reason or another with early window starts when traveling East. The advantage that East Coast teams have over West Coast teams traveling East is greatly diminished when the games are in the primetime evening window.

The Chargers facing the Bills and Ravens in primetime would make sense for ratings and the AFC conference. Traveling to Buffalo will be a new experience with the Bills set to move into their new stadium, and it will mark the first time Justin Herbert and Josh Allen will face each other head-to-head since Herbert's rookie season. The quarterbacks are 1-1 against each other including college.

2. Spread out the cold weather possibilities

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The Chargers have five opponents on their schedule that, if they are matched up late in the year, could bring cold and snow. Los Angeles, under Jim Harbaugh, has played well in cold weather, but the last thing they want to see on their schedule is multiple East Coast or cold-weather trips after Thanksgiving.

The Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens depending on the time of year could bring cold weather to the table. The Chargers will need to test their new offense against the elements to prepare for the playoffs, but preferably not back-to-back.

3. Well positioned bye week

The Chargers had a late-season bye week in 2025, and they absolutely needed it given how banged up Justin Herbert and the offensive line were. The late bye is preferable compared to the way-too-early Week 5 bye. As long as the Chargers avoid the early bye, they should be in good shape.

4. As many primetime games as possible

The Chargers have performed well in primetime and appear to love the spotlight. The extra electricity of primetime games is fun for the fans and the players have been vocal in their excitement for standalone games. Justin Herbert seems to elevate his game for primetime games as well.

5. Bring on the Patriots and Texans

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The Chargers are three years into the Jim Harbaugh era. Last season losses to the Houston Texans and New England Patriots signaled the Chargers have yet to shake the weight and pressure of facing those elite opponents late in season, specifically their defenses.

The Chargers will have a new offensive identity heading into these opponents, which was their Achilles heel against them in previous matchups. The Chargers will now have the Chance to shake the past off and move forward with Mike McDaniel calling the plays. If the Chargers are going to go on a run in 2026, they have to conquer these opponents and doing so in primetime would be a great step forward.