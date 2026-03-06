Instant Grade: Chargers Signing Tyler Biadasz To Solidify Interior O-Line

The Los Angeles Chargers made their first signing of free agency on Friday morning, agreeing to terms with center Tyler Biadasz. Biadasz, formerly of Washington and Dallas, was cut by the Commanders for cap relief, leading him to sign with a team before the legal tampering period on Monday.

The Chargers, who desperately needed an upgrade at center, wasted no time getting their guy. Bradley Bozeman was their center the last two seasons, but he recently announced his retirement. They came into the offseason likely needing to replace all three interior offensive line spots, as the Chargers released Mekhi Becton and could lose Zion Johnson in free agency.

Signing Biadasz now takes away the pressure of scrambling to find a new center when free agency officially begins next week. Of course, this signing takes the Chargers out of the Tyler Linderbaum sweepstakes. Instead of shelling out close to, or even more than $20 million annually, the Chargers landed Biadasz for $30 million over 3 years.

The Chargers were able to land a former Pro Bowl center for a fraction of the price it would've taken to sign Linderbaum. This fits the trend of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh, as they've refused to overpay for top-of-the-market players.

Tyler Biadasz Chargers signing earns 'A' grade

We're going to give this signing an 'A.' Due to the fact that the Chargers identified and signed their guy before anyone else, this seems like they knew what they wanted right away. Justin Herbert won't have to worry, as Biadasz will come in as an immediate upgrade from Bozeman.

Biadasz is a former 2020 fourth-round pick of the Cowboys, the spot where he made his only Pro Bowl. He spent the last two seasons with the Commanders. Biadasz has remained relatively healthy throughout his career, missing nine games in six years.

In 2025, Biadasz surrendered three sacks and 21 pressures on 571 pass blocking snaps. Spotrac had Biadasz's value set at $10.1 million, with a projected deal worth $20.2 million over two years. The Chargers decided to opt for an extra year, allowing Biadasz to hit free agency when he's 31.

This was a great start to free agency for the Bolts.