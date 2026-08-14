Chargers vs. Texans Notes: Trey Lance Unexpected QB Battle, Rookies Shine and More

The Los Angeles Chargers opened the preseason on Thursday night in Houston against the Texans, creating some intrigue for fans right out of the gates.

There, the Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh let starters like Justin Herbert warm up, not actually play in the contest. He’s doing a “ramp up” that will lead to the bulk of the starters playing at a later preseason game.

Not that there wasn’t excitement to be had from the Chargers, so here are notes to know.

Chargers vs. Texans recap

Chargers starting offensive line

No Tyler Biadasz for the Chargers at center, so fans will have to wait and see what the new big-money center can do.

Until then, the starting line looked like this in Houston:

LT Travis Burke

LG Branson Taylor

C Jake Slaughter

RG Kayode Awosika

RT Logan Taylor

Yes, that's hyped rookie second-round pick Jake Slaughter at center despite the fact he’s supposed to be taking over a starting guard spot. He later got work at guard.

Branson Taylor, though, has been a revelation for the Chargers and is apparently running away with the left guard job. That played out early on Thursday night.

Chargers rookies shine

Hard to miss the Chargers rookies making plays. First-rounder Akheem Mesidor looked the part and physical on the edge. Safety Genesis Smith undercut a pass and picked it off in the endzone, but only had one foot in bounds. And Slaughter looked like he held up well.

Trey Lance now in a QB competition

Trey Lance | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There had been some whispers in the week before the game that a quarterback competition could be underway behind Herbert. Trey Lance just doesn’t have a hold on the job over DJ Uiagalelei.

Lance…didn’t do himself any favors on Thursday night. He was mostly average and sometimes terrible, like on an interception right before halftime. To say the door is open would be an understatement.

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