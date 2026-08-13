Chargers Injuries, Akheem Mesidor, Quick Notes and Buzz Before Preseason vs. Texans

There are an almost overwhelming number of things to track around the Los Angeles Chargers before they start the preseason in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

A Rashawn Slater injury watch tops the list, no doubt. But other key Chargers storylines , like rookie breakouts, coaching changes and final 53-man roster outlooks demand attention, too.

Maybe it isn’t so shocking. In addition to the normal training camp stuff, Jim Harbaugh has reset the coordinator spots on both sides of the ball with Mike McDaniel and Chris O’Leary on offense and defense, respectively.

Here’s a quick rundown of notes and buzz before kickoff.

Chargers news and buzz before preseason vs. Texans

LG battle and Branson Taylor’s rise

Branson Taylor has gone from the practice squad last year to…leading the battle for the starting left guard job? A 2025 sixth-round pick, Taylor is one of the remaining five or six to get in the mix since camp started. He could steal the spot from new arrival Kayode Awoskia and, more notably, second-round pick Jake Slaughter.

Charlie Kolar

David Njoku has been the big-name signing for the Chargers at tight end this offseason. But according to Gregg Rosenthal after a recent practice, Charlie Kolar has seen major usage. No shocker: Kolar was the first signing at tight end this offseason by McDaniel. And he’s a superb blocker with upside as a receiver. Oronde Gadsden could be getting less work than expected during the regular season.

Genesis Smith

Rookie fourth-rounder Genesis Smith has always looked like a threat to steal snaps at safety next to Elijah Molden. Exiting a recent practice, Rosenthal confirmed that Smith “could play right away." His elite athleticism and game sense could knock someone like Tony Jefferson out of playing time.

Rashawn Slater injury

Rashawn Slater | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rashawn Slater took the time to have a media press conference amid his injury woes. So, it must not be that bad, right? The question is whether Slater will get back out there between now and the second preseason game as he’s roughly one year removed from a torn patellar tendon.

Wideout battle

There’s a fight brewing at wideout. Big investment from last year Tre Harris could push Quentin Johnston for looks. Rookie Brenen Thompson is attempting to make some noise, which would make life tougher on Derius Davis. Former late finds like Luke Grimm could still put others, such as KeAndre Lambert-Smith, in jeopardy.

Akheem Mesidor

First-round pick Akheem Mesidor has looked the part in practice, but it will need to translate to live action in preseason work. They’re counting on the older rookie to produce right away to offset the loss of Odafe Oweh in free agency.

Nadame Tucker’s push

Elsewhere at edge rusher, Nadame Tucker feels like a guy who has locked a roster spot already. The college free agent was productive under O’Leary last season in college and it’s putting a ton of final 53 pressure on still-developing Kyle Kennard and aging veteran Bud Dupree.

Avery Smith

Better get to know the name. The undrafted free agent has multiple pass breakups in camp already and is getting shout-outs from coaches. He feels like another breakout cornerback for a franchise that just keeps finding them. His rise puts others like Deane Leonard, Isas Waxter, and Eric Rogers in some danger.

Backup QB battle

Don’t look now, but DJ Uiagalelei might actually be pushing Trey Lance behind Justin Herbert. Practice reps have shown as much, putting added pressure on deep preseason action. Jim Harbaugh emphasized this point before kickoff this week.

“Both have really acquitted themselves well, and the next piece is in the games and how they play,” Harbaugh said, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “That’s something we’ll all see. I imagine, from what I’ve seen in practice, it’s going to be pretty close. They’re both good.”