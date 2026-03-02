David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs Share Heartfelt Posts After Lions Trade RB to the Texans

The Lions surprisingly traded running back David Montgomery to the Texans on Monday morning after he spent the past three seasons in Detroit.

It’s clear this trade was tough for Montgomery and his Lions teammates. Montgomery posted a heartfelt message to the city of Detroit and the team’s fans on Instagram hours after the news dropped on Monday. Take a look.

MORE: Lions-Texans Trade Grades

“It’s hard to find the right words for a goodbye like this. Detroit has never just been a location to me—it’s been a community. And you all have been more than supporters or a team. You’ve been steady hands, loud cheers, honest feedback, and quiet strength when I needed it most.

“...This isn’t goodbye because something ended. It’s goodbye because something grew. And growth sometimes calls us forward. Please know this: Everything I do next carries a piece of Detroit with it. The work ethic. The edge. The heart.”

When Montgomery joined the Lions from the Bears, their NFC North rivals, in 2023, he quickly became close to rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The two runningbacks nicknamed themselves “Sonic and Knuckles” and became quite the dynamic duo on the field.

To memorialize their partnership ending in Detroit, Gibbs posted a fitting picture of Sonic and Knuckles crying with a heartbreak emoji to his Instagram story on Monday.

Jahmyr Gibbs weighs in on the David Montgomery trade, via IG. pic.twitter.com/kHWTpEZjQf — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 2, 2026

It’s unclear how the trade came about, but Montgomery did shut down a rumor on Sunday stating that he “wanted out” of Detroit. Based on that response and his emotional message on Monday, it’s safe to assume the trade wasn’t brought on because Montgomery wanted one.

Montgomery played in all 17 games for the Lions this past season, but he produced his career-low in rushing yards (716). He scored eight rushing touchdowns. His numbers have reduced as Gibbs’s role has increased—the third-year star rushed for 1,223 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated