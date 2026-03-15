Under the Radar Free-Agent Addition Could Be Big for Chargers' New-Look Offense

After a week of transactions and trades, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks had his eye on seven free-agent signings that may have been “overlooked” in favor of some of the bigger names. One move he pointed to was the Los Angeles Chargers’ signing of four-year Ravens’ tight end Charlie Kolar. Bolts’ general manager Joe Hortiz inked the 27-year-old performer to a three-year, $24.3 million deal, of which $17.0 million is guaranteed.

While the career pass-catching numbers are far from scintillating, Brooks has this disclaimer of sorts. “Do not let the fourth-year pro’s modest career stat line (30 receptions, 409 yards, 4 touchdowns) overshadow his potential to blossom into a star in new coordinator Mike McDaniel’s dynamic offense. As a crafty route runner with a knack for finding space between the hashes on seams and skinny posts, Kolar is a dangerous weapon in the passing game from the slot or his traditional “Y” alignment.”

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

New Chargers’ TE Charlie Kolar is a blocking machine

“The 6’6”, 265-pounder is best known for his effective blocking on the edges,” added Brooks, “making him the perfect complement to ﻿﻿Oronde Gadsden II﻿﻿ as the second tight end in 12 personnel packages. Kolar could play a pivotal role in McDaniel's effort to improve a middle-of-the-pack offense (12th overall, 20th in scoring) and build an explosive attack around ﻿Justin Herbert﻿.”

A 2022 fourth-round pick from Iowa State University, Kolar has been on a Baltimore team with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely during his entire NFL career. However, he does come off a season in which he logged career highs in game played (17), starts (7), targets (15), catches (10), receiving yards (142), and TD grabs (2).

The #Chargers are signing former #Ravens TE Charlie Kolar -- one of the best blocking TEs in the NFL -- to a 3-year, $24.3M deal.



From John Harbaugh to Jim Harbaugh.



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Bolts’ ground attack could make significant strides in 2026

Yes, 10 grabs for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns is a solid game for many pass-catchers. However, as Brooks mentioned, it’s Kolar’s blocking prowess that will make him a McDaniel favorite with the Chargers. He is Pro Football Focus’ No. 10 tight end in terms of overall offensive grade (77.5), as well as his run-blocking (71.5).

Jim Harbaugh’s team ranked 12th in the league in 2025 in rushing yards per game with PFF’s 30th-ranked offensive line. The recent additions of center Tyler Biadasz, guard Cole Strange, fullback Alec Ingold, and Kolar are all positives for a team looking for more improvement from its ground attack.