Under the Radar Free-Agent Addition Could Be Big for Chargers' New-Look Offense
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After a week of transactions and trades, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks had his eye on seven free-agent signings that may have been “overlooked” in favor of some of the bigger names. One move he pointed to was the Los Angeles Chargers’ signing of four-year Ravens’ tight end Charlie Kolar. Bolts’ general manager Joe Hortiz inked the 27-year-old performer to a three-year, $24.3 million deal, of which $17.0 million is guaranteed.
While the career pass-catching numbers are far from scintillating, Brooks has this disclaimer of sorts. “Do not let the fourth-year pro’s modest career stat line (30 receptions, 409 yards, 4 touchdowns) overshadow his potential to blossom into a star in new coordinator Mike McDaniel’s dynamic offense. As a crafty route runner with a knack for finding space between the hashes on seams and skinny posts, Kolar is a dangerous weapon in the passing game from the slot or his traditional “Y” alignment.”
New Chargers’ TE Charlie Kolar is a blocking machine
“The 6’6”, 265-pounder is best known for his effective blocking on the edges,” added Brooks, “making him the perfect complement to Oronde Gadsden II as the second tight end in 12 personnel packages. Kolar could play a pivotal role in McDaniel's effort to improve a middle-of-the-pack offense (12th overall, 20th in scoring) and build an explosive attack around Justin Herbert.”
A 2022 fourth-round pick from Iowa State University, Kolar has been on a Baltimore team with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely during his entire NFL career. However, he does come off a season in which he logged career highs in game played (17), starts (7), targets (15), catches (10), receiving yards (142), and TD grabs (2).
Bolts’ ground attack could make significant strides in 2026
Yes, 10 grabs for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns is a solid game for many pass-catchers. However, as Brooks mentioned, it’s Kolar’s blocking prowess that will make him a McDaniel favorite with the Chargers. He is Pro Football Focus’ No. 10 tight end in terms of overall offensive grade (77.5), as well as his run-blocking (71.5).
Jim Harbaugh’s team ranked 12th in the league in 2025 in rushing yards per game with PFF’s 30th-ranked offensive line. The recent additions of center Tyler Biadasz, guard Cole Strange, fullback Alec Ingold, and Kolar are all positives for a team looking for more improvement from its ground attack.
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Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.