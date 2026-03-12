The Most Underrated Move the Los Angeles Chargers Made in Free Agency So Far

The Los Angeles Chargers' early free agency period has been extraordinarily quiet, with the team spending quite frugally. This has led to plenty of fan criticism and concern, but to look positively, there are a few signings that the team has made that allowed for excitement going into 2026.

One of those signings for the Bolts is the extremely underrated signing of a former Ravens Tight End who has been stuck behind stars at the position. He is a perfect fit with the team, allowing for free agency winner, Oronde Gadsden II, to continue his development, while also allowing other tight ends on the roster to contribute and showcase their strengths and weaknesses.

That perfect compliment is Chargers signee, Charlie Kolar.

Chargers Newest Weapon, Charlie Kolar is a Perfect Signing

While it is not the most flashy signing of the off-season, Charlie Kolar is exactly the type of player the Bolts would want to add to their building. His contract details are as follows: a three-year, $24.3M contract with $17M guaranteed.

Kolar was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, touted for strong hands, toughness and general route-running prowess. All of which were seen during his limited playtime in Baltimore. Surprisingly, with his knocks coming out of the draft due to his lack of blocking ability, he blossomed into a blocking-first tight end who adds value to the run game.

From 2022 through 2024, Kolar was a traditional third tight end on the Baltimore Ravens roster, playing behind draftmate, Isaiah Likely and franchise legend, Mark Andrews. In 2025, his snap counts jumped to 402 (from 285 and 268 in the previous two seasons), allowing him to flash his abilities more than ever.

This untapped receiving potential, coupled with his blocking ability, was exactly the reason for the Chargers' signing him early on Day 1 of the free agency cycle. Kolar had 142 yards and two touchdowns on ten catches last season, which is coupled with his impressive 71.5 run blocking PFF grade.

Kolar is expected to be behind the aforementioned Gadsden II on the Bolts depth chart, acting as a blocker first and a strong-handed receiver who can add value in the passing game. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has constantly made the most of cheaper Tight Ends, utilizing them to their strengths, keeping his offense consistent and effective. Kolar can be exactly that cost-effective yet productive offensive weapon we have seen before in McDaniel's systems.

