2 UDFAs Are Shaking Up the Chargers’ Depth Chart and Demanding Roster Spots

The Los Angeles Chargers logged their first padded practice on Tuesday August 4. The practice was not a full padded practice but the return of shoulder pads was a welcome sight and sound as key position battles will be determined in the coming weeks.

The Chargers' rookies got their first taste of NFL contact and the dreams of making an NFL roster took a massive step forward for the undrafted rookies. How rookies handle the speed and physicality of the NFL helps them stand out and earn roster spots. Let's dive into two undrafted rookies who, through the first padded practice, are forcing their way into roster conversations.

Nadame Tucker, edge rusher

Nadame Tucker was my pre-camp favorite to push for a spot on the 53-man roster. He was the most clear and obvious choice given his connections, having played for Chris O'Leary at Western Michigan.

O'Leary turned Tucker into one of the most prolific pass rushers in college football, finishing the season second in the nation in sacks and first in pass rush win rate against true pass sets. Despite his production and performance at the Senior Bowl, Tucker went undrafted. He went undrafted for several reasons including his age as a 26-year-old rookie, his limited sample size of production and he is relatively small for the position as well.

Earlier in the offseason Chris O'Leary had mentioned that when the pads come on the power in Tucker's hands would be noticeable. Tucker did exactly what his coach said he would do. Tucker racked up three sacks in practice, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim.

Tucker has power in his hands to overcome shorter arms and an elite first step as well to go along with a relentless motor. If Tucker can prove himself on special teams, he will have a clear path to a roster spot.

Avery Smith, cornerback

The Chargers did not draft a cornerback despite having eight picks in the past draft. General manager Joe Hortiz did mention that they were looking at corners on day three but the board did not fall their way.

Los Angeles has a solid core group of cornerbacks but behind the top three are question marks and opportunities on the roster. Avery Smith was one of the top undrafted free agents on the market and the opportunities available on the Chargers likely played a role in his decision to sign with the team.

Smith had a draftable grade from nearly every media outlet after wrapping up his college career at Toledo. He was clearly one of the undrafted free agents I felt had a shot to make the Chargers 53-man roster coming into training camp after watching his 2025 film.

Smith performed well during OTAs and finished OTAs garnering positive recognition. He entered training camp and seemed dialed in and on a mission to fight for a roster spot. The beat reporters on hand nearly every day comment on Smith's on-field performance and top defensive leader Derwin James gave him praise as well.

Chargers S Derwin James Jr. on UDFA CB Avery Smith: "Confidence, swagger, he's throwing on the seat belt after he makes a play."



"He don't shy away from any competition. Very smart, confident player." — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) August 4, 2026

The Chargers defensive back room is in need of additional playmakers. If Smith continues to make plays day after day, he may able to snag one of the final roster spots.