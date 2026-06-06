Chargers Undrafted Free Agent Spotlight: Toledo CB Avery Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers have entered their off-season training program with questions surrounding their cornerback room. Los Angeles let one of their most productive cornerbacks walk in free agency and have not addressed his departure on the roster yet.

Los Angeles did not draft a cornerback in the 2026 draft but not for a lack of trying. General manager Joe Hortiz admitted that they were looking at corners on day three of the draft but the board did not fall in their favor based on where they were picking.

The Chargers did not end up drafting any corners but they brought in several undrafted free agents to compete for a spot on the roster. Avery Smith out of Toledo is one of the highest-rated undrafted rookies brought in by the Chargers and he could be at the top of the list of competitors in camp.

Who is Avery Smith?

The Chargers added cornerback Avery Smith out of Toledo as an undrafted free agent. Smith is a former high school quarterback from Atlanta Georgia. Smith won a seven-on-seven national championship in 2021 as a quarterback for Cam Newton's team.

Toledo recruited Smith as a defensive back and he made the transition immediately upon arriving on campus. He played in eleven games as a true freshman and spent his first two years as a backup defensive back and special teams player.

Smith has been a starter for two years and excels at breaking up passes and making plays on special teams. He logged a blocked punt and blocked extra point during his college career.

Smith is a well built defensive back but is on the shorter side at just over 5'10. He relies on instincts and route recognition to make plays on the ball and does an excellent job at preventing wide receivers from stacking him on deep routes. His tackling could use some technique improvement but he is unafraid and willing to get in the mix.

Chargers UDFA Avery Smith out of Toledo is one of the top signees of the undrafted class.

He refuses to allow WRs to stack him and plays his best when he is facing the QB in zone coverage. He has great instincts and consistently sees where the ball is going or intended to go. pic.twitter.com/be3geyg1un — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) June 5, 2026

Smith showed alignment versatility at Toledo and would frequently follow wide receivers into the slot. His versatility and background as a special teams player should help him during OTAs and in his first NFL training camp.

How he could fit

The Chargers are always looking for defensive backs. Avery Smith has the instincts and playmaking skills to stand out in a room that is looking for depth. Smith is not a big, physical press-man corner back but his skills and communication in zone coverage could fit in well with the Chargers defensive scheme under Chris O'Leary.

Chargers UDFA CB Avery Smith plays his best with the play and the ball in front of him. He sees routes developing well and will break on the ball. (He was not credited with the pick here 🤷‍♂️)

Do you think he got a toe in? pic.twitter.com/UAR4QHczDS — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) June 5, 2026

How he could stick around

The Chargers did not address the departure of Benjamin St-Juste in free agency. They have internal candidates from 2025's undrafted class but it is not an open and shut case. Avery Smith could potentially push for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Smith's playmaking and route recognition skills should aid him during the pre-season but his contributions on special teams will be a major factor if he can push for a role. He has extensive experience playing on special teams and making plays.

Avery Smith blocks the extra point and returns it for 2⃣!#TeamToledo | @AverySmith2022 pic.twitter.com/3eDjY0tUws — Toledo Football (@ToledoFB) December 23, 2025