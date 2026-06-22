Chargers Roster Spotlights: Denzel Perryman, The Last San Diego Charger

Denzel Perryman born on December 5, 1992 in Coral Gables Florida, played at his local high school, Coral Gables Senior. During his senior season Perryman recorded the monstrous statline of 177 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks, nine interceptions, five of which were returned for touchdowns.

This was more than enough for Perryman to garner three-star recruiting status according to 247Sports, which allowed him to get recruited to the Miami Hurricanes. During his freshman season with the Hurricanes, he instantly had a role at linebacker, collecting 69 tackles, six and a half tackles for loss and a sack. His sophomore season was more of the same, collecting similar production.

Perryman had his true breakout during his junior season in 2013, recording over 100 tackles, five of which were tackles for loss. 2014, his senior season, was also another year of growth, with nine and a half tackles for loss and two sacks.

The Florida native was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2015, during the second round of the same year's draft. He went on to spend all of 2015-2020 with the team, becoming the team's enforcing LB who was also a fan favorite off the field. He, unfortunately, was snake-bitten by injury all throughout his tenure, playing no more than 14 games in a season.

During the 2020 off-season, Perryman signed with the Carolina Panthers, eventually moving on to the Raiders before the season. He played two seasons in silver and black, earning his first Pro Bowl in his most healthy season, playing 15 games in 2021.

In 2023, Perryman played with the Houston Texans, mentoring the young, now elite defense, playing in 12 games as the patrolling downhill menace he has been for his entire career.

Chargers Denzel Perryman, LB Miami

Finally moving onto 2024, Perryman came back home, signing back with the Chargers, playing in 11 games, helping mentor Daiyan Henley and other young LBs on the Chargers roster.

2025 was more of the same for Perryman, struggling in coverage, being hurt for a third of the season, but being an amazing thumper in the run game who mentors young LBs while being a fan favorite off the field.

2025 Season Stats

10 Games

3 Pass Deflection

47 Tackles

4 Tackles for Loss

15* Dropped Interceptions

*Perryman had many dropped interceptions in 2025, eventually becoming a joke. 15 is an exaggerated amount.

Measurables

Contract Status

"Denzel Perryman signed a 1 year, $2,790,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $200,000 signing bonus, $500,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,790,000. In 2026, Perryman will earn a base salary of $1,300,000, a signing bonus of $200,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000, while carrying a cap hit of $2,300,000 and a dead cap value of $500,000." - Spotrac

Denzel Perryman's 2026 Season Outlook

Now going into 2026, Perryman is expected to be doing the same thing he has done for his career; an enforcing leader. It is reasonable to expect fewer snaps played for the former Hurricane as young LBs like Marlowe Wax, Junior Colson and even Troy Dye are all possible candidates in earning a larger role in 2026.

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