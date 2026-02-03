Two Things New DC Chris O’Leary Promises to Bring to Chargers After Jesse Minter

The Los Angeles Chargers introduced their newest defensive coordinator, Chris O'Leary, on Tuesday February 3rd. O'Leary looks to continue to elevate the defense to championship level following the departure of Jesse Minter, who took the head coaching job with the Baltimore Ravens.

O'Leary was with the Chargers in 2024 as the safeties coach after being hired from Notre Dame. Jesse Minter brought O'Leary to join him in Los Angeles, as the two have known each other and been closely tied since O'Leary was a wide receiver at Indiana State where Jesse Minter was a young linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. Minter hired O'Leary as a graduate assistant in his first coaching role at Georgia State in 2015.

In 2025, O'Leary left the Chargers and took the defensive coordinator position at Western Michigan University. At Western Michigan, O'Leary turned the Broncos defense into one of the best in the nation in several categories including points per game and total sacks.

Following a thorough search around the NFL for Jesse Minter's replacement, the Chargers hired one of his closest proteges.

Introductory press conference

Chris O'Leary opened his press conference by responding to the first question from Daniel Popper of The Athletic regarding the attractiveness of the Chargers open defensive coordinator position. In his response, O'Leary immediately mentioned the opportunity to win a Super Bowl with the current roster and staff.

O'Leary made sure to emphasize how the defense will move forward with him at the helm taking over for Jesse Minter. O'Leary promised to focus on elevating and evolving the defense from the foundation that has already been built.

The Chargers defense was one of the best in the NFL under Jesse Minter over the past two seasons. O'Leary acknowledged the success of the defense and made it clear his intention was to continue to what separated this defense and made it special and continue to elevate.

An interesting note about O'Leary and his time at Western Michigan came from his description of the defense he installed at Kalamazoo. O'Leary implemented a very similar defense to what the Chargers run at Western Michigan but also incorporated some things that he brought from his time at Notre Dame.

When asked about departing from Western Michigan, O'Leary clearly appeared emotional. He described crying like a baby when he had to tell his players that he had accepted the role with the Chargers. He also defended Western Michigan from comments about the level of play and conference they belong to by clearly stating that outside voices can say what they want about the different levels but what he felt leaving a place where he put his heart and soul was not easy.

O'Leary did confirm that he was not planning on leaving Western Michigan and had passed on other offers but declined to say what type of offers they were. He said the opportunity with the Chargers was too good to not pursue.

O'Leary seems excited to get back to work with a team and staff that he is familiar with. He also mentioned that he can't put into words how excited he is to work with Derwin James again, one of his favorite players he has ever worked with.

As the new defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, Chris O'Leary has big shoes to fill. He sounds ready for the challenge.

setting the standard. pic.twitter.com/KfQ6NC4rYo — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 3, 2026

