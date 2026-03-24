Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz Job Security Could Be In Danger With Failed Chargers Season

The Los Angeles Chargers need results. They're two seasons into the regime of general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh and have seen regular season success. Consecutive 11-win seasons aren't anything to scoff at, especially considering how competitive the AFC West division is.

The problem with the Chargers comes in January, as they haven't been able to progress past the Wild Card round since this regime took over. They weren't competitive in both games, either, as the Bolts scored just 1 touchdown in those contests. Being blown out as soon as the playoffs come around isn't ideal obviously, and things need to change.

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Things have changed, with new coordinators in Mike McDaniel and Chris O'Leary coming in. While they've added new free agents, Hortiz's philosophy has stayed the same, which is remain frugal despite their abundance of cap space.

Still, heading into year 3, could Hortiz and Harbaugh be on the hot seat? Yes, their regular season success is impressive. However, if another similar season takes place in 2026, one has to wonder how much patience ownership will have.

Kris Rhim of ESPN laid out the possibility of this Chargers regime being let go after 2026.

Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh need playoff success immediately to ensure job security

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The same two problems persist since Hortiz and Harbaugh took over: no playoff wins and failing to protect Justin Herbert. The defense has been superb, mostly due to former coordinator Jesse Minter's guidance. Still, the defense has pieces that'll translate to O'Leary's system.

The hope now is that McDaniel can help open an offense that didn't have a 1,000-yard rusher or receiver in 2025. He'll still need some help along the offensive line, as the Chargers' only real attempt at fixing the interior has been adding Tyler Biadasz.

"But in two seasons under Harbaugh and Hortiz, the Chargers haven't delivered on the championship promises Harbaugh said he would deliver in his opening news conference," Rhim wrote. "Instead, the Chargers have had two opening-round playoff losses, and the team has failed to properly protect Herbert."

"It would be somewhat of a shock to see either of them let go after the 2026 season. Still, if the Chargers have another early playoff exit and another season of Herbert under constant duress after being frugal in free agency, Spanos could make a move."

Being frugal in free agency seems like the eventual downfall of this regime. While they certainly don't need to always throw a massive contract at each free agent, the lack of urgency to add premier players at positions of need is alarming. This was the offseason to do so, as the Chargers came in with over $90 million in cap space. Their biggest contract was $30 million over three years to Biadasz.

Hopefully they can quiet the noise and win some playoff games in 2026.