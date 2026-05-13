Chargers May Have a Hard Schedule in 2026, But Here’s What Really Matters

The Los Angeles Chargers are two-for-two under head coach Jim Harbaugh. In his two seasons with the club, there have been identical 11-6 finishes and a pair of postseason appearances. Unfortunately, the coincidences don’t end there. Harbaugh’s team has been humbled in the wild card round by the Houston Texans (32-12) and New England Patriots (16-3) by a combined 48-15 score.

Chargers will have a few new faces on both sides of the ball

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It was an offseason of change for the franchise. Mike McDaniel is the new offensive coordinator after Greg Roman was fired. Chris O’Leary takes over at defensive coordinator for Jesse Minter, now the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

There are several new faces on offense, including tight ends David Njoku and Charlie Kolar, center Tyler Biadasz, and right guard Cole Strange. There are also four offensive linemen drafted by GM Joe Hortiz in April.

Quarterback Justin Herbert took his share of shots this past season (sacked 60 times, including playoffs) but was still named to the Pro Bowl. He’s been honing his skills under McDaniel, and he should be much more effective if the Chargers’ offensive front can keep him out of harm’s way.

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On defense, first-round edge rusher Akheem Mesidor teams with ageless Khalil Mack and 2025 Pro Bowler Tuli Tuipulotu to give Harbaugh’s a potent trio at the position.

Los Angeles Chargers’ 2026 Opponents:

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Away: Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Statistically, the Bolts’ slate for this upcoming season is the ninth-toughest in the league in terms of the combined winning percentage of their 2026 opponents (.522). The Chargers will host four 2025 playoff teams, including the reigning AFC champion Patriots. As for the team’s nine road games, there are clashes with (obviously) the Broncos, Bills, Rams, and the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

Jim Harbaugh’s club struggled outside the AFC West in 2025

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You will recall that the Chargers got off to 3-0 start last season by knocking off the Chiefs at San Paolo, besting the Raiders at Las Vegas, and defeating the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. As previously mentioned, the team finished 11-6 during the regular season, meaning Harbaugh’s club was a mediocre 8-6 in its final 14 regular-season games before succumbing to the Patriots in the wild card round.

Let’s take a deeper dive. Including that ugly playoff setback, the Chargers were 5-1 vs. their AFC West rivals and a mere .500 team (6-6) vs. the remainder of the league. In those six total setbacks outside of the division, the Bolts were outscored by a combined 80 points (157-77) and lost four of those games by 13 or more points.