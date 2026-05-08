Chargers Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Rookie Minicamp, OTAs and Mandatory Minicamp

You have to go back to 2009 and the days of quarterback Philip Rivers, head coach Norv Turner, and Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson (in his final season with the team) and Antonio Gates to find the last time the Chargers won a division title. It was the last of four straight AFC West championships (2006-09).

Since then, the team has been chasing either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Denver Broncos and fallen short of reaching the top spot.

David Butler II-Imagn Images

Here’s some more frustration. The last time the Chargers came up with a playoff victory was back in 2018. There have been four consecutive postseason losses—including the last two years under head coach Jim Harbaugh. He’s led the franchise to consecutive 11-6 marks and second-place finishes in the AFC West, followed by ugly first-round playoff losses at Houston (32-12) and at New England (16-3), respectively.

In 2025, the Chargers finished three games out of first place behind the Broncos, and five games ahead of the Chiefs. This offseason, general manager Joe Hortiz did very little in terms of adding veteran free agents as the team concentrated on retaining their own.

The Bolts came into this offseason with a lot of cap money and were pretty conservative in their spending, adding the likes of center Tyler Biadasz, guard Cole Strange, and tight end Charlie Kolar. The goal this offseason was to fix that offensive line, and Hortiz addressed that area heavily in the draft. The Chargers can’t afford to have six-year quarterback Justin Herbert (sacked 60 times, including playoffs) take another beating as he did in 2025.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of course, this is a team that also has a pair of new coordinators in offensive whiz Mike McDaniel, who spent the previous four seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, the departure of Jesse Minter, who takes over as the sideline leader of the Baltimore Ravens, means Chris O’Leary, the club’s safeties coach, is Harbaugh’s new defensive coordinator.

Chargers Rookie Minicamp

Chargers EDGE Akheem Mesidor on developing his pass rush bag: "I used to rely a lot on a chop, like a chop dip rip, but then I started facing O-Linemen who are double punchers that punched pretty high. It's hard to chop a high hand, so I kind of transitioned to using a side… pic.twitter.com/4AWvPFxArB — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) April 24, 2026

The Bolts selected eight players in April’s draft, led by first-round edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, with four of those picks dedicated to the offensive line. The team also signed 18 player who went undrafted, 11 of those on the defensive side of the ball. The Chargers will conduct its three-day rookie minicamp starting on Friday, May 8.

Chargers OTA Offseason Workouts

Harbaugh’s club has four sessions that will take place within a month’s time: May 26-28, May 29, June 2-4, and June 8-11.

Chargers Mandatory Minicamp

A little over a month from now (June 16-18), the Chargers will hold their three-day mandatory minicamp.