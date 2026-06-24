Chargers Roster Spotlights: Junior Colson, The Most Interesting Roster Decision

Junior Colson, born in Mirebalais, Haiti, on December 6, 2002, was adopted by an American family at the age of eight, eventually moving to the United States at age nine. This move to the U.S. allowed Colson to learn the language and play a plethora of different sports.

He eventually took his football talents to Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee, earning four-star recruiting status according to 247Sports. He was recruited by Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines, where he chose to play over other large programs like LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, etc.

Once at Michigan, he instantly contributed to the Wolverines in 2021, earning over 61 tackles in 14 games. 2022, he earned a full starting role, earning over 100 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.

Finally, in 2023, his final season with the program, he conquered "the top of the mountain" with Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan team, winning the College Football National Championship. Colson was the leader and anchor of the 2023 defense, garnering draft hype for his post-collegiate career.

NFL Scouts were quoted discussing Colson as "a tough guy with good stopping power and can handle himself in coverage. He projects as a good three-down linebacker, but improving block recognition and taking a few more chances could elevate him into the next tier at the position."

Chargers Junior Colson, LB Michigan

Colson was eventually drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, with the 69th overall selection. He began his career in a tough spot with the Bolts, having an appendectomy before his first NFL training camp, slowing his ability to progress and get used to NFL speed.

He played in 11 games, contributed in a light rotational role with hopes of breaking out in year two. Unfortunately, 2025 Colson was placed on injured reserve prior to the season, ending his season before it even began.

2024 Season Stats (2025 N/A)

11 Games

1 Pass Deflection

29 Tackles

1 QB Hit

Measurables

Contract Status

"Junior Colson signed a 4 year, $6,027,006 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $1,203,276 signing bonus, $1,203,276 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,506,752. In 2026, Colson will earn a base salary of $1,342,910, while carrying a cap hit of $1,643,729 and a dead cap value of $601,638." - Spotrac

Junior Colson's 2026 Season Outlook

Going into 2026, Colson finds himself in one of the most confusing situations on the entire roster. He is a former third-round selection with plenty of talent and is still only 23 years old. However, he has not shown really any flashes at the NFL level, struggling in the preseason and off-season in coverage.

He has been outplayed by other LBs on the roster, like UDFA Marlowe Wax, Del'Shawn Phillips and Troy Dye. Is his draft status enough to keep him on the roster? Will he flash in the preseason and make it tough for the Chargers to keep him around for 2026?

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