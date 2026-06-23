Chargers Roster Spotlights: Troy Dye, One of The League's Most Underrated Defenders

Troy Dye, born on September 18, 1996, in Norco, California, played at his local school, Norco High, where he played safety, earning three-star recruiting status according to 247Sports. He had offers from Oregon, Colorado, Michigan, Washington State and Nevada, eventually choosing Oregon to continue his football career.

While at Oregon, he saw command over the defense, while his current Chargers teammate, Justin Herbert, saw command over the offense. Dye was a crucial part of the Oregon team, starting as a true freshman in 2016.

He continued his dominance in the PAC-12, starting all other years of his Oregon career, tallying up impressive career totals of: 397 tackles, 44 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and five interceptions in 50 games of play.

This storied career at Oregon had Dye, like Herbert, declare as a Senior in the 2020 NFL Draft class. Scout, Lance Zierlein had this to say about the Oregon Duck: "It's easy to fall in love with the tackle production, football IQ and sideline-to-sideline range but his slight frame and difficulty keeping weight on could become a major stumbling block for him in the way teams view his pro potential."

With his concerns with his weight, Dye fell to the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, going to the Minnesota Vikings with pick 132.

Once with the Vikings, Dye never found himself in a large role, never earning more than the 28 tackles that he saw in his rookie season. With this rotational defensive role/special teams ability, he was sought out by the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, with the team signing him to his first contract after his rookie deal was up.

Chargers Troy Dye, LB Oregon

Now with the Chargers, Dye had a new home to show his talents and rejrejuvenateuvinate his career. He was only expected to bring depth to the Bolts and add special teams value, but he did much more than that in 2024, having the best year of his career, playing in all 17 games, earning 57 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.

While injuries allowed for Dye to have a bigger role, expectations were now set on Dye to be more of a factor in the Chargers 2025 defense. He did not disappoint, executing everything that was asked of him, earning himself another year in LA to continue to add stability to the Bolts' LB room.

2025 Season Stats

16 Games

4 Pass Deflections

1 Forced Fumble

1 Fumble Recovery

1 Sack

58 Tackles

5 Tackles for Loss

Measurables

Contract Status

"Troy Dye signed a 2 year, $5,500,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $1,500,000 signing bonus, $3,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,750,000. In 2026, Dye will earn a base salary of $2,150,000 and a roster bonus of $500,000, while carrying a cap hit of $3,400,000 and a dead cap value of $1,250,000." - Spotrac

Troy Dye's 2026 Season Outlook

With Los Angeles having belief in the California native, he is expected to play a similar role in 2026 under new defensive coordinator, Chris O'Leary. Even with the hopefulness of health and breakout roles for the team's younger LBs, Dye has the expectation to continue his strong play into 2026.

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