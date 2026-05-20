What’s Going on With Chargers QB Justin Herbert?

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is under the microscope right now.

Herbert, after all, has been missing from some Chargers practices open to the media in recent weeks.

Granted, it’s only May and Phase 2 of the offseason program right now. Herbert is a veteran. And given how well-known it is that he’s taken a beating over the years, nobody would blink if he took some extra time off.

Still, Herbert’s notable absences, no comments from the team about them and his recent high-profile appearances while starring in a Madison Beer music video combine to make for a pretty interesting offseason topic right now.

Why is Justin Herbert missing Chargers practices?

Justin Herbert | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Herbert has now missed two Phase 2 practices open to the media (May 11, May 19). He was present for the April 20 session.

Not a big deal, right? These sessions are fully optional under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement.

But.

Fans were always going to notice this more than usual right now. By far the biggest addition of the offseason for the Chargers was Mike McDaniel joining on as offensive coordinator. Since, every roster move on offense has been geared toward overhauling the unit to his vision.

We’re talking Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange and rookie Jake Slaughter on the offensive line. Kendall Milton at running back. David Njoku and Charlie Kolar at tight end. Rookie Brenen Thompson at wideout. Even fullback Alec Ingold. Just to name a few highlights. All on top of installing a brand new scheme, too.

One can see why Herbert now finally starting to miss voluntary stuff at this stage of his career has fans at least raising an eyebrow.

“We’re at the very beginning stages of the race,” McDaniel said of Herbert on May 8 about brief work together, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “But at this stage, I couldn’t be happier with that working relationship and the prospects moving forward with him.”

Granted, Herbert’s brief absence means more work for backup quarterbacks Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei. But that’s a small silver lining compared to the expectations fans probably had that Herbert would be at everything while working closely with McDaniel to reach greater heights than at any other point in his career.

Overreaction? Obviously. But there’s no blaming fans for small concerns thrown out about this, either.

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