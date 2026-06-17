Ladd McConkey Injury Update at Chargers Minicamp Presents New Hurdles for LA

Injury watch for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is officially a go.

McConkey missed a chunk of time during recent practices open to the media. Not totally unusual this time of year, but now that mandatory minicamp is here, there’s a bigger spotlight.

And with a bigger spotlight comes official comments from the coaching staff, of course.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh described McConkey’s status as “working through something.”

So, an expected Harbaugh-like answer on an important topic, if nothing else.

Ladd McConkey injury comments and impact

Ladd McConkey | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Chargers run minicamp through Thursday, then break for a summer stretch before training camp really gets started.

McConkey’s practice habits will be perhaps the biggest thing under a spotlight now.

If McConkey just does individual work, then there’s probably nothing overly concerning here. That sort of work and then full-go in training camp isn’t totally out of band.

He doesn’t sound worried. He told reporters during his own media session that he suffered a strained left hamstring during Phase 2 of the program recently.

That said, McConkey has battled nagging injury woes in the past and his smaller build (185 pounds) makes it notable. He regressed as a sophomore, registering 789 receiving yards and six scores, down from his 1,149 and seven, respectively, as a rookie.

Silver lining? McConkey out of team work for the time being means more reps for names who need it, like former second-rounder Tre Harris before he steps up into a possibly bigger role this year. Ditto for a rookie Brenen Thompson and even former first-round pick Quentin Johnston.

This could also give other guys possibly fighting for roster spots like Luke Grimm and even Derius Davis a chance to show what they can do in a brand new offense while perhaps getting reps from the man himself, Justin Herbert.

Of course, one would like to see McConkey getting plenty of his own reps in a brand new offense, given just how important he figures to be working in a Mike McDaniel scheme.

But McConkey has earned plenty of trust over the first two years, so there’s little reason to worry. For now, a precautionary pace that makes sure he reaches the regular season healthy means other guys get a chance to show what they can do, too.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter