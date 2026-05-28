Ladd McConkey Starts Chargers OTAs Working With Trainers

There’s no question that the Los Angeles Chargers expect big things from Ladd McConkey in 2026, especially now that offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is in town.

But the McConkey outburst might be off to a slow start.

Justin Herbert returned to the Chargers for OTAs this week. McConkey was there too, but unlike Herbert, he apparently started things off on the side with trainers while others got some work in during drills.

No word yet officially on McConkey, but it has become something to watch.

Ladd McConkey Updates at Chargers OTAs

Ladd McConkey | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

McConkey figures to perhaps be the outright No. 1 in McDaniel’s offense.

But mid-week at OTAs, he was working off to the side with trainers, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper added this: “McConkey was working off to the side during Wednesday’s practice. No update on what he is dealing with physically.”

It’s only May. Players deal with things all summer. No big deal.

Still, it’s worth monitoring, even this time of year. McConkey played in 16 games in each of his first two seasons in the NFL, but dealt with nagging injuries here and there, as expected of a guy who checks in around 185 pounds and 6’0” and found himself targeted 218 times across those two years.

In fact, load management could be a thing for McConkey all summer, as it’s hard to understate how much he can open up a McDaniel offense.

Eric Smith of Chargers.com went as far as bringing up the name Tyreek Hill back in February.

“But while Hill is a 4.29 speedster, McConkey can more than hold his own as he was clocked at 4.39 at the 2024 NFL Combine,” Smith wrote, “and has showed that game-breaking speed over two seasons.”

Before any other possible outside additions, which seem unlikely at this point, McConkey projects to head up a big three that includes Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris, the second-rounder from one year ago.

Maybe McDaniel wants Keenan Allen back this summer or makes another unexpected move for a free agent or similar. McConkey’s availability, and the usual summer wear and tear for the entire wideout room, could play a role in outside additions, too.

Alas, if we have to talk about Herbert missing reps in McDaniel’s new offense while skipping voluntary work, we definitely need to talk about McConkey now missing some, too, for better or worse.

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