Chargers 2026 NFL Combine Meeting Tracker: Who LA is Meeting
The 2026 NFL scouting combine is in full swing and the Los Angeles Chargers have a large contingent of their front office and coaching staff present to watch and meet with this year's top prospects.
On-field testing and drills began on Thursday, with meetings, medical testing, and interviews starting as early as Monday for some position groups. Generally speaking, the team will have some form of contact with nearly every prospect in an informal setting. However, the teams are only allowed 45 formal interviews that last 18 minutes.
Who the Chargers meet with and why
Every team has varying reasons for bringing in prospects for formal interviews. Most of all the background work on prospects has been completed by the scouting department long before the combine. Questions may arise about a prospect from the work that the scouting staff has put together, and additionally, meetings with the head coach and general manager may help add context.
On a more rare occasion, the scouting staff may not have an in-depth understanding or advanced write-up on a small school prospect that gets invited to the combine. The interviews can become a key in the undrafted free agency process as a relationship may be started at that meeting that helps a team and prospect come together if they are not drafted.
One of the largest factors trying to be determined in formal meetings at the combine are questions about the football makeup of the prospect. Teams want to know how the prospect handles advanced football questions locked in a room with an NFL staff. They may want to see how competitive a prospect is and challenge them to a game. The big question many teams want answered is how much the prospect loves football.
There is no exact reason a team may bring in a prospect for a potential interview and it varies from prospect to prospect and team to team. Jim Harbaugh has been vocal about wanting to find players who love football and are competitors.
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz learned from his time in the Ravens organization about keeping his cards close the vest in terms of who his team may be interested in. For that reason, very few formal interviews are reported unless players happen to offer up that information during media sessions.
Reported formal interviews for the Chargers
Travis Burke, offensive tackle, Memphis
Colton Hood, cornerback, Tennessee
