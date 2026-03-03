Chargers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft After Scouting Combine

The 2026 NFL scouting combine is officially in the rearview mirror. The Los Angeles Chargers are deep into the offseason and had most of their coaching staff on hand for the on-field drills and interviews.

The combine is not just the gathering of most of the top prospects in the upcoming draft class for interviews, measurements and athletic testing. The combine is also a meeting of all of the NFL minds, and league information spreads like wildfire.

The buzz around the Chargers and their pending free agents are that there is a chance the Chargers lose both of their free agent edge rushers in Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh. They may also be faced with the reality of losing starting left guard Zion Johnson in free agency as his rumored market is expected to be significantly larger than expected.

This post combine mock draft assumes the Chargers lose edge rusher Odafe Oweh to free agency, but have some free agent crew of interior offensive line assembled with or without Johnson. The Chargers currently have five picks in the 2026 draft with a potential 6th compensatory pick in the 6th round but the current projections have removed that compensatory pick.

NFL mock draft for Chargers after scouting combine

Round 1, pick 22

TJ Parker, edge rusher, Clemson

The Chargers will need to plan for the future. TJ Parker entered the 2025 season as one of the top edge rush prospects in the draft. The entire Clemson team had a down year but Parker still shows why he was considered a top 10 talent. The Chargers will be lucky for the 2025 down year discount for Parker to reach them at 22.

Parker is a very well-rounded and violent edge rusher. He will convert speed to power and run through offensive tackles. He also utilizes a long arm pass rush with a violent strike. He is not just a pass rusher, he sets and holds the edge well in the run game and is constantly chasing down the ball. The Chargers ask their edge rushers to be heavy participants in the run game and Parker would be prepared for that role.

TJ Parker was a wrecking ball in the 2024 ACC championship. https://t.co/hjNlzuHhJN pic.twitter.com/tIFl4MYsng — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 15, 2026

Round 2, pick 55

Sam Hecht, center, Kansas

The Chargers will undoubtedly be in the market for the top free centers of the class. But, with free agent Tyler Linderbaum rumored to get north of $22 million per year on the free agent market, the Chargers may need to consider other options. If the Chargers pivot to a veteran like Graham Glasgow who can play guard or center, will allow them to take the best interior offensive lineman available.

In 2025, five guards were taken before the 55th overall pick. There is a high likelihood that there will be a run on guards before the Chargers are back on the board at 55. Therefore, Kansas's Sam Hecht is the best interior lineman on the board. He is quick, strong and an excellent blocker on the move. He is tough and has gone to war against some of the best interior defensive linemen in college football.

Starting to come around on KSU's Sam Hecht as OC1 in large part due to what he offers as a run blocker. 3 areas where he has really started to separate himself for me:

1) Ability on the move as a puller

2) Awareness/feel displayed on double teams and consistently staying attached… pic.twitter.com/j0f9CyySFx — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) March 3, 2026

Round 3, pick 86

Beau Stephens, guard, Iowa

With the Chargers interior offensive line needing a rebuild, a combination of veterans and young players will be needed to maximize the group. If there is a similar run on guards as there was in 2025, the Chargers will be lucky to take a starting-caliber guard in the 3rd round.

Iowa left guard Beau Stephens is one of the best zone blocking guards of the class. He is cerebral and feels when defensive tackles are off balance and loves to use a snatch and trap technique to send them six feet under. He is an awesome blocker in space and at the second level.

The #Chargers might add to the IOL next year in the draft.

Iowa has several prospects that should be on the radar including LG Beau Stephens.

Stephens is a finisher and climbs to the second level well. pic.twitter.com/Mi8lDPf9vj — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) September 29, 2025

Round 4, pick 123

Bud Clark, safety, TCU

The Chargers have a quiet need at safety. RJ Mickens played well as a rookie but with Derwin James spending most of his time as the nickel cornerback the safety room has only Elijah Molden and RJ Mickens with starting experience. The Chargers could always bring back veteran Tony Jefferson but a plan for the future is warranted.

TCU's Bud Clark is a ball-hawking safety and a good tackler. He tested well at the combine, showing off the speed and acceleration that match his film. He is a bit of a gambler when jumping routes but isn't afraid to go toe to toe in the middle of the field. He also holds a Master's degree in trash-talking and brings energy to the defense.

TCU safety Bud Clark’s been having a great @seniorbowl week. Here he is playing free safety showing his skills as a center fielder with a deep ball INT: pic.twitter.com/Dj4u29nJj4 — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) January 29, 2026

Round 6, pick 203

Deven Eastern, defensive tackle, Minnesota

The Chargers could add some extra beef to the defensive line room. Teair Tart and Jamaree Caldwell are both versatile interior defensive linemen. Minnesota's Deven Eastern is a bigger run-plugging defensive tackle. He flashed power and quick hands at the Senior Bowl and tested well at the combine.