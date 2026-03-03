Every Expert's Predicted Chargers First-Round Draft Pick After NFL Combine

The Los Angeles Chargers exit the NFL combine with a treasure trove of information on key prospects.

Granted, the biggest Chargers news of all from the combine was their apparent willingness to target one of NFL free agency’s biggest names.

But the Chargers’ biggest draft needs remain the same and the meetings with prospects at the combine were a big deal. Tack on the entire NFL descending on one spot and reporters gathering tons of info and it’s one of the most interesting mock draft times of year.

NFL mock draft roundup after combine

ESPN: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Jordan Reid at ESPN has the Chargers look to Alabama for help with Kadyn Proctor, who can help ease the likely losses of Zion Johnson and Mekhi Becton: “There is also debate on his position, with Proctor playing tackle in college but able to kick inside to guard. But even if he's at guard in the pros, he would provide the Chargers with insurance at tackle…”

NFL.com: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

Over at NFL.com, Lance Zierlein addresses the defense for the Chargers, giving Teair Tart a running mate: “Banks is one of the most physically gifted defenders in this draft, but durability has been the question. Still, it could be difficult for the Chargers to pass on his high-end traits and talent.”

USA Today: Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

Nate Davis at USA Today gets it right, both when saying Jim Harbaugh loves his offensive linemen and in suggesting the Chargers need three new interior starters:

“Arguably the best blocker in this draft, why wouldn’t the 6-foot-4, 320-pound road grader – one with high RPMs who lined up at tight end in some packages – be coveted by a team that so values its offensive line? And that could be particularly true at a time when the Bolts might need three new starters between the tackles.”

Olaivavega Ioane | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus: Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

Trevor Sikkema at PFF offers up more Ioane hype: “Steady and solid — that’s been Ioane’s stock throughout this pre-draft process. At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, he jumped 31.5 inches in the vertical and 8-foot-8 in the broad. His range remains the middle to late first round, and with plenty of teams needing immediate starting talent on the interior, he’s likely to go sooner rather than later.”

Sporting News: Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

Vinnie Iyer at Sporting News also likes this pick and throws out a popular name, too…Tyler Linderbaum:

“The Chargers will be hoping that top tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater return healthy and effective and they have a shot at snagging center Tyler Linderbaum from the Ravens in free agency. That would leave guard as the key position to upgrade on their offensive line. Ioane remains the draft's best guard out off the Combine.”

