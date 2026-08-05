Los Angeles Chargers Host USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp

During the Los Angeles Chargers' first practice down in San Diego on Aug. 4, 2026, the Bolts were happy to host a USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp for USAA members, with this camp being the first of its kind. Hosted at USD Torero Stadium, this event had 200 local military members in attendance, with over 50 training and participating in NFL Combine-style drills alongside NFL pros like Ladd McConkey, Tony Jefferson, Daiyan Henley and more.

USAA

The local service members were individuals who were based in Camp Pendleton, MCAS Miramar, MCRD San Diego, USCG Sector San Diego, and Naval Base San Diego, giving a true at-home feel for both the members and the fanbase. The drills that were available for local military members were: 40-yard dash, broad jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet, and the QB arm challenge, hosted by J.T. O'Sullivan, also known as the host and owner of the popular YouTube channel "The QB School".

With help from both current and past professionals, a live digital leaderboard was in place to capture and monitor participants’ scores in real time, with each member from the winning team (teams were divided into ten teams of five) receiving tickets to the Chargers’ annual Salute to Service game, amplifying the stakes of the competition.

In an interview with David Dearie, USAA Military Affairs Representative, he mentions that this event is important to both USAA and the members, as he mentions, "At USAA, we believe in going above for those who have gone beyond--the military community and their families, they've gone beyond for 104 years". He follows up with, "I have been a member; I remember on active duty when USAA would do different things like this for my sailors. It is great to be now on the other side and offer this on behalf of USAA, just to show how much we appreciate them."

This event shows a landmark in how both the Los Angeles Chargers and important groups like USAA can partner up with one another and create a special environment that is mutually beneficial for all parties involved.

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