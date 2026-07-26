Chargers Roster Spotlights: Ladd McConkey, The Most Obvious Bounce-Back Season Candidate

Ladd McConkey, born on November 11, 2001, in Chatsworth, Georgia, played his high school ball at North Murray High School, where he was instantly named to varsity as a freshman, playing quarterback, running back, defensive back, punter and returner. As a senior, he was named the offensive player of the year for the region, garnering three-star recruiting status according to 247Sports.

McConkey got an offer from Georgia to stay local and play for one of the biggest college football powerhouses of the last few decades. He, of course, accepted, redshirting his first season with the program. His redshirt-freshman season saw him earn 447 receiving yards for 5 touchdowns, helping the Bulldogs win the College Football National Championship.

His sophomore season in 2022 was McConkey's true breakout season, earning 762 yards and 7 touchdowns, coupled with 143 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He helped Georgia go back-to-back, winning another College Football National Championship. 2023 was McConkey's final year with the program, only playing in nine games due to injury, but he showed enough prowess for NFL teams to have McConkey as one of their best receivers heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chargers Ladd McConkey, WR Georgia

The Los Angeles Chargers traded up a few spots in the second round, in a trade that may go down as one of the best in Chargers' history, to select Ladd McConkey 34th overall. McConkey instantly contributed to the Chargers' 2024 season, being the Bolts' leading receiver, earning 1149 yards and seven touchdowns.

Year two for McConkey was a bit more of a disappointment, with offensive coordinator Greg Roman and the entire offensive line failing the passing game, seemingly every week. McConkey's counting stats suffered, but the film says that he "still got it".

2025 Season Stats

66 Catches

789 Yards

6 Touchdowns

1 Punt Return TD (called back)

Measurables

Contract Status

"Ladd McConkey signed a 4 year, $9,995,186 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $4,089,224 signing bonus, $9,185,943 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,498,797. In 2026, McConkey will earn a base salary of $1,703,654, while carrying a cap hit of $2,725,960 and a dead cap value of $5,097,004." - Spotrac

Ladd McConkey's 2026 Season Outlook

Going into year three of his NFL career, McConkey is expected to have the best season both statistically and team success-wise. The offensive unit is spearheaded by Mike McDaniel, and the OL will see Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater both healthy to help protect Justin Herbert and take this passing attack to a new level.

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