5 things to pay attention to with Los Angeles Chargers at the NFL combine

The Los Angeles Chargers will have a heavy presence at the NFL combine this year and more urgency driving the operation than normal.

By the Chargers’ own standards, the team failed Justin Herbert last year. Jim Harbaugh signalled as much through his actions, too, by bringing on new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

RELATED: The Chargers Officially Need a Center: Draft Prospects Who Could Start for LA in 2026

On top of that, the expected loss of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, replaced by Chris O’Leary, creates a challenge. So does a huge list of free agents.

Here are things to watch for the Chargers at the NFL combine.

What are Chargers looking for at NFL combine?

The primary focus for the Chargers at the combine this year:

Edge rusher

Interior offensive line

Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh are free agents. Bud Dupree is a cut candidate. The Chargers would like Mack and Oweh back, but easier said than done.

The offensive line lost Bradley Bozeman to retirement. Zion Johnson is a free agent and Mekhi Becton a cut candidate. The entire unit needs blown up.

RELATED: Chargers Draft Trends: How Los Angeles Has Attacked the NFL Combine for Edge Rushers

What Chargers NFL combine meetings matter?

Same deal: Reported meetings with linemen and edge rushers will be pretty telling for the Chargers.

Perhaps just as interesting is tracking defense across the board. The Chargers want continuity, which is why they brought back O’Leary from the college ranks. Will the process for this unit change much?

Chargers reports around key free agents

Keep an eye out for any reports about the Chargers and free agents, too. The NFL combine is a hotbed for tag-and-trade discussions. It’s a market-setting situation for NFL personnel when the entire league gets together. For example, if the Chargers don’t like what they can gather about Oweh’s potential free-agent market, perhaps they use a franchise tag.

Which OL emerge for Chargers at NFL combine?

Olaivavega Ioane out of Penn State is the big name to watch for the Chargers. Will he do too well and boost his stock so they can’t get him on draft day?

This goes for all ranges of prospects, though. If they need to find multiple possible starters in the early rounds and long-term backup projects, this is the place to do it.

Chargers’ comments on roster at NFL combine

The Chargers are already off and running in this area.

General manager Joe Hortiz wouldn’t comment on the future of Becton, per ESPN’s Kris Rhim:

Q To GM Joe Hortiz: “Do you expect Mekhi [Becton] to be on the roster next year?”



Hortiz: “Those are things that we will discuss. We get back Sunday. All the coaches and staff will meet Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and we’ll finalize all those plans then.”



Q: “So is it… pic.twitter.com/zcRUtYatlQ — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) February 24, 2026

That one feels telling, at least.

Expect more from plenty of Chargers coaches, which could hint at things like cut candidates (Dupree, Will Dissly) and possible contract extensions (Tuli Tuipulotu).

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter