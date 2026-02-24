Chargers' Serious NFL Free Agency Problem Could Shape Draft Plans

Slowly but very surely, we are getting closer to the start of the 2026 NFL fiscal year. The NFL Scouting Combine is underway, “legal” tampering takes place on March 9, and free agency officially begins at 4:00 pm ET on March 11.

Of course, this year’s draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh. The Los Angeles Chargers, who have finished 11-6 each of these past two seasons and reached the playoffs each time, own the 22nd overall pick.

It’s a team that has already made changes on both sides of the ball in terms of coordinators. In a recent mock draft via The Athletic, Chargers’ writer Daniel Popper predicted that the Bolts will address the front seven by adding Auburn University EDGE rusher Keldric Faulk.”

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead South Alabama Jaguars 28-9 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chargers Could Go in a Different Direction in First Round

“Since taking over in 2024,” explained Popper, “GM Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh have not taken a defensive player in the first two rounds of the draft. That was a fine strategy when they had Jesse Minter, a defensive coordinator who proved capable of doing more with less from a personnel standpoint. But now Minter is gone, and the Chargers have a first-year play caller in new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary. They need to invest in defensive talent.”

The Bolts allowed the ninth-fewest points in the league (340) and gave up only 32 offensive touchdowns. Only four teams in the NFL allowed fewer total yards and passing yards. The Chargers were eighth in rushing in defense, totaled 45 sacks, and came up with 23 takeaways. Along with the departure of Minter, Hortiz has some decisions to make about some players who could test the open market next month.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) tackle New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) as he throws a pass during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

GM Joe Hortiz Has Some Decisions to Make on Defense

As it stands,” added Popper, “edge rushers Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack are headed for free agency. Even if the Chargers re-sign both players, they should start planning for life after Mack, who is entering his age-35 season. Faulk gives the Chargers a player to groom in the edge room. He has alignment versatility that will pair well with the flexible Tuli Tuipulotu, who has been very successful kicking inside on pass-rush downs in his career.”

In three collegiate seasons, Faulk totaled 109 stops, 10.0 sacks (7.0 in 2024), knocked down six passes, forced a fumble and made a pair of fumble recoveries. He could wind up a jack-of-all-trades along O’Leary’s front seven.