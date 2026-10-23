Mel Kiper, Others Rightfully ‘Mocking’ Chargers With Jeremiah Smith No. 1 Overall

The Los Angeles Chargers are a punching bag right now, on and off the field.

On it, they’re an 0-6 club on a bye week that looks like it could be 0-9 in just a few weeks. They’ve gone from Super Bowl potential to circling a tank-bowl against Miami in Week 16 as for the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft as the highlight of the season.

Off it, they’re getting justifiably slammed from all angles for looking like the worst team in football and burning another year of Justin Herbert’s prime. Herbert isn’t without blame, but the whole thing feels on brand for the Chargers.

With fans in mock draft mode already, seeing the Chargers pick first overall, though, comes with a heavy dose of criticism.

Chargers mock drafts featuring first overall pick, plenty of criticism

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s all about Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith.

It’s also all about bashing the Chargers.

Field Yates at ESPN had the Chargers making such a pick in his latest mock draft while writing that “a pathetic season so far for the Chargers can be traced to several factors, one of which is that the team has no difference-makers among its pass catchers.”

Fair enough. The Chargers are, for some reason, still entertaining Quentin Johnston’s drop issues. They’re dealing with Ladd McConkey injury issues yet again. They’re not using first-round running back Omarion Hampton well. Supposed breakout tight end Oronde Gadsden is an afterthought. It goes on and on.

Then there’s Mel Kiper Jr., who also has the Chargers taking Smith first overall. He’s taking aim at the Chargers for building terrible trenches.

“Justin Herbert’s getting criticized for what, having an offensive line that can’t block? And heavily penalized," Kiper said. “And not having their guys healthy. That’s enough to say the quarterback’s not going to be successful."

Kiper classified Herbert’s situation as "unreasonable" and “crazy,” too, which sort of sums up the 2026 Chargers really well.

The catch? Smith is a really great prospect who will boost the Chargers. But until the overarching issues Kiper mentions get fixed, it might not matter. That means Joe Hortiz and those in charge of building the roster, plus those guilty in the consistent, annual injury woes, need to fix their issues or get replaced.

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