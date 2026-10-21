1 Name Keeps Avoiding Blame While Harbaugh, McDaniel Take Heat for Chargers’ Downfall

Much has gone wrong for the Los Angeles Chargers this year. It’s quickly becoming one of the most notorious regressions in modern times, which points the finger at Jim Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

But one name who keeps avoiding criticism despite being the overarching culprit?

General manager Joe Hortiz.

Hortiz isn’t in Baltimore anymore, but sometimes with the way he operates the Chargers, it makes it feel like he’s confused when looking at maps. The overemphasis on compensatory picks, saving cash for future years and conservative overall approach don’t work in Los Angeles.

That’s not hindsight talking either: The proof has been right there from the beginning.

Chargers’ biggest hot seat should be Joe Hortiz

Joe Hortiz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hortiz and Harbaugh have cheaped out on the interior offensive line from the jump. The result has been relying on guys like Bradley Bozeman in schemes authored by Greg Roman, essentially asking Justin Herbert to play hero ball and risk himself more than necessary.

Even the overcompensation this offseason has backfired. McDaniel’s scheme is a mess, partially because Hortiz hasn’t built the roster properly. And even going to get Tyler Biadasz was conservative, considering they signed him before the market could open and balloon prices. Bigger, better names weren’t likely realistic because they wanted a "deal."

Again, the Chargers are 31st in cash spend. The Athletic’s Mike Sando re-shared one quote from an anonymous executive.

"Their quarterback is making $24 million (in base salary) this year, and they are going to be the (second-)lowest cash spending team in the league," the exec told Sando. "Take advantage of this and get good players, even if it's just on one-year deals."

Sando followed it up with a haymaker: “In retrospect, think how much better the Chargers might be if they had spent for guard Isaac Seumalo instead of Cole Strange, whom McDaniel knew from Miami, for cheap.”

Thing is, this didn’t need to be in retrospect. The strategy has been off from the beginning. They’re overreliant on struggling draft picks like Quentin Johnston. They don’t want to pay Odafe Oweh despite trading for him, so they burn a first-round pick on an older prospect like Akheem Mesidor. Even burning a first-rounder on a running back is extremely questionable when looking at the whole roster.

All this while the Chargers sit on plenty of cap space while the rest of the NFL outspends them. Spending isn’t everything, but it’s a sign. And for all their faults, Harbaugh and McDaniel are only working with what Hortiz gives them and the organization permits.

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