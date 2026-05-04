Chargers Found Mike McDaniel a 'Stick of Dynamite' Who Could Change Everything

In addition to fortifying protection around Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers also needed to supply him with more weapons. As it stands right now, they still don't have a true No.1 on the roster, with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston highlighting the receivers.

McConkey was their main target in 2024 as a rookie, posting an impressive 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2025, his production took a dip, as did every skill position player. McConkey posted just 789 yards last season, with no Chargers receiver reaching the 800 mark. Despite their solid trio of McConkey, Johnston and Keenan Allen, the Chargers weren't as explosive as they'd hoped.

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Out with the old and in with the new. Now heading into the summer, the Chargers are full-steam ahead with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. McDaniel, who hails from Miami, orchestrated one of the league's most electric offenses during his tenure with the Dolphins.

He'll now be tasked with opening up the Chargers offense, who were under a run-heavy approach with former coordinator Greg Roman. While they didn't add a premier playmaker this offseason, the Chargers did potentially find a gem on Day 3 of the draft.

He might just be exactly what McDaniel is looking for.

Chargers may have drafted perfect player for Mike McDaniel's offense

Brenen Thompson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Field Yates of ESPN listed his five favorite picks from each round of last weekend's draft. In round 4, he named new Chargers receiver Brenen Thompson to the list.

"If I could have picked an offensive coordinator for Thompson to begin his career with, Mike McDaniel would have topped the list," Yates wrote. "The fastest player at the combine (4.26 seconds), Thompson is a stick of dynamite in the passing game."

"Los Angeles will have to be careful as he was also the lightest at the combine (164 pounds), but he changes the dimensions of an offense by forcing safeties to play way deep in coverage."

This pick shouldn't be taken lightly, as Thompson led the SEC in receiving with 1,054 yards, which also happened to be a Mississippi State single-season record. While he's certainly not the biggest target (5-foot-8), he could be the fastest, as Yates alluded to his 4.26 40-yard dash.

Speed is something McDaniel is no stranger to coaching, as he worked with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Miami. Thompson could fight for slot snaps immediately, as he figures to battle with veteran Derius Davis during the summer.

This is an exciting pick that could have a huge payoff if things go right.