Chargers Draft Brenen Thompson Instant Analysis, Grade For LA’s Fourth-Round Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers used their first of three scheduled fourth-round picks on Day 3 of the NFL draft on Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson.

Thompson, the No. 105 pick overall, is the first big change at wideout for the Chargers’ Mike McDaniel-coordinated offense this offseason.

Those Chargers used the first round to pick Akheem Mesidor, an edge rusher even Maxx Crosby likes. On Day 2, they struck up two trades and picked a somewhat-controversial offensive lineman.

Thompson, then, is more about Justin Herbert’s attack and means some interesting things for the wideout room that has a trade candidate and two sophomores on the depth chart already.

NFL draft instant analysis, grade for Chargers drafting Brenen Thompson

Brenen Thompson | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thompson is an interesting one for the Chargers.

Obviously, a McDaniel-like weapon with versatility, he’s only 5’9” and 170 pounds, roughly, by most measurements.

On Pro Football Focus’ big board, Thompson was the 116th-ranked player overall, so in range of where the Chargers were sitting on the board, roughly.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had Thompson penciled in as a backup and special-teams presence.

Chargers fans will like this part of Zierlein’s summary: “Thompson is a slightly built, vertical threat with rocket boosters in his shoes. With a career average of 39.8 yards per touchdown catch, there is no denying where his value lives. His acceleration phase is long-lasting, creating easy wins over the top and requiring safety involvement in man coverage.”

The wideout room for the Chargers is crowded, though.

There’s Ladd McConkey as the No. 1, of course. Former first-round pick Quentin Johnston looks like a trade candidate, if only because of his prior drop issues and the fact the Chargers have been so slow to commit on picking up his fifth-year option.

Then there’s the fact Keenan Allen is a free agent and might still be open to return. And sophomores Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith have yet to get a real shot and might be nice fits in McDaniel’s scheme.

Most likely, this is a nice value grab by the Chargers, who have three picks in the fourth round alone. Thompson doesn’t need to make an instant, constant impact. Rather, he’s a chess piece for McDaniel, which is similar to some of their free-agent adds like Keaton Mitchell at running back.

Overall, not bad, if it’s feeding into McDaniel’s vision for Herbert.

Grade: B

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