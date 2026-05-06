Mike McDaniel Makes Chargers’ Omarion Hampton Silent Threat for Top NFL Honors

It’s a little odd, but Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has seemingly fallen all the way off the radar.

Hampton, the No. 22 pick just one year ago, averaged 4.4 yards per carry with four scores over nine appearances as a rookie. He looked dominant at times, but missed a chunk of the campaign due to injury. When on the field, he had to play behind a miserable offensive line missing two starting tackles and an interior that got completely replaced after the season.

One would think that Mike McDaniel’s arrival as offensive coordinator would earn Hampton some hype. But the conversations seem to overlook him, focusing on Justin Herbert’s ceiling and what it might mean for Quentin Johnston’s career. McDaniel got a shiny new weapon in the draft.

But, if we slow down and really look at things, Hampton quietly might be the biggest winner of the whole McDaniel thing.

Omarion Hampton boosted by Mike McDaniel…to NFL rushing title?

Omarion Hampton | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Chargers are, after all, a Jim Harbaugh team. And Jim Harbaugh teams, no matter how flashy the coordinator might be, like to pound the rock on offense.

Now that things have slowed down post-draft, Hampton is popping back up in the spotlight.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, for example, speculated that Hampton could be a quiet contender for a rushing title in 2026, especially when considering McDaniel’s background.

“McDaniel is a former run game coordinator,” Moton wrote. “As the Miami Dolphins' play-calling head coach, he fielded the No. 6 rushing offense in 2023. Last year, his Dolphins averaged 158 rushing yards through seven contests between Weeks 10 and 17.”

There’s no major threat to Hampton’s snap counts. Kimani Vidal proved he was a capable three-down backup last year, but he’s not going to bump the sophomore off the field. Keaton Mitchell came over in free agency but is a change-of-pace back, tops.

This isn’t just about McDaniel, either. Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater will be back at the tackle spots. Tyler Biadasz is a massive upgrade at center. Rookie Jake Slaughter and Cole Strange, at the very least, fit the athleticism McDaniel’s new scheme requires and can’t be worse than last year’s starting guards.

It all sets up nicely for Hampton, who was attempting to adapt to the pros through injuries and poor surroundings last year. Now, he’s comfortable, healthy and walking into a surprisingly upgraded, modern situation.

The breakout should follow.

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