Projecting Chargers Depth Chart, 53-Man Roster After the Draft—Position by Position
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The Los Angeles Chargers re-tooled the 53-man depth chart through free agency and the NFL draft in rather dramatic fashion.
There are plenty of carryovers from last year, sure. But a big theme of the NFL draft for the Chargers was overhauling the offense to Mike McDaniels’ vision.
The new offensive coordinator's fingerprints were all over free-agency signings at every offensive position (even fullback) except wideout. Then in the draft, the Chargers went and got him one of those, too, plus four offensive linemen who fit his new blocking scheme’s needs.
It’s early, but here’s a look at a 53-man roster projection.
Post-NFL draft Chargers 53-man roster projection
QB (2)
- Justin Herbert
- Trey Lance
No shockers here, the Chargers have one of the best backups in the NFL with Trey Lance.
RB (4)
- Omarion Hampton
- Keaton Mitchell
- Kimani Vidal
- Alec Ingold (FB)
The Chargers keep it light here, with free-agent addition Keaton Mitchell a strong rotational player. Kimiani Vidal showed he’s a three-down pro last year. They can stash other names.
WR (6)
- Ladd McConkey
- Quentin Johnston
- Tre' Harris
- Brenen Thompson
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith
- Luke Grimm
Brenen Thompson is the fun new 4.26 weapon for McDaniel. They’re hoping for another leap from Quentin Johnston. Luke Grimm slips on, while other interesting names like Dalevon Campbell might be stash candidates.
TE (3)
- Oronde Gadsden
- Charlie Kolar
- Tanner McLachlan
A little light here too, but Oronde Gadsden feels like an every-down player. Charlie Kolar is another McDaniel signing who will be a workhorse, at least as a blocker.
OL (10)
- Rashawn Slater
- Jake Slaughter
- Tyler Biadasz
- Cole Strange
- Joe Alt
- Trey Pipkins
- Trevor Penning
- Travis Burke
- Kayode Awosika
- Logan Taylor
The Chargers aren’t going to mess around with tackle depth this time. Trey Pipkins is back as a swing backup. Rookie draft pick Travis Burke can be that too. They hope that second-rounder Jake Slaughter can actually win the starting job at guard. If not, they have two other options to start there.
DL/EDGE (10)
- Teair Tart
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Jamaree Caldwell
- Justin Eboigbe
- Nick Barrett
- Khalil Mack
- Akheem Mesidor
- Tuli Tuipulotu
- Kyle Kennard
- Nadame Tucker
For the sake of brevity, let’s smash this together. First-rounder Akheem Mesidor joins the pass-rushing rotation, pushing someone like Bud Dupree off the roster. Rookie draft pick Nick Barrett sticks in the middle of the line as a backup, too.
LB (5)
- Denzel Perryman
- Daiyan Henley
- Junior Colson
- Troy Dye
- Del'Shawn Phillips
Five might seem heavy on first pass. But Del'Shawn Phillips is a special teams ace and Troy Dye is a great backup. They’re waiting to see if Junior Colson can develop into a long-term option.
CB (6)
- Tarheeb Still
- Donte Jackson
- Cam Hart
- Deane Leonard
- Eric Rogers
- Nikko Reed
Things get a little weird on roster projections in the secondary. Derwin James is technically a safety who takes a boatload of corner snaps. Alas, the Chargers have really strong boundary depth behind quality boundary starters, which is more than most teams can say.
S (5)
- Derwin James
- Elijah Molden
- Tony Jefferson
- RJ Mickens
- Genesis Smith
Elijah Molden-Tony Jefferson is a nice one-two punch while big-upside prospects RJ Mickens and Genesis Smith develop.
ST (2)
- Cameron Dicker (K)
- JK Scott (P)
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Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.Follow Chris_Roling