Projecting Chargers Depth Chart, 53-Man Roster After the Draft—Position by Position

The Los Angeles Chargers re-tooled the 53-man depth chart through free agency and the NFL draft in rather dramatic fashion.

There are plenty of carryovers from last year, sure. But a big theme of the NFL draft for the Chargers was overhauling the offense to Mike McDaniels’ vision.

The new offensive coordinator's fingerprints were all over free-agency signings at every offensive position (even fullback) except wideout. Then in the draft, the Chargers went and got him one of those, too, plus four offensive linemen who fit his new blocking scheme’s needs.

It’s early, but here’s a look at a 53-man roster projection.

Post-NFL draft Chargers 53-man roster projection

QB (2)

Justin Herbert

Trey Lance

No shockers here, the Chargers have one of the best backups in the NFL with Trey Lance.

RB (4)

Omarion Hampton

Keaton Mitchell

Kimani Vidal

Alec Ingold (FB)

The Chargers keep it light here, with free-agent addition Keaton Mitchell a strong rotational player. Kimiani Vidal showed he’s a three-down pro last year. They can stash other names.

WR (6)

Ladd McConkey

Quentin Johnston

Tre' Harris

Brenen Thompson

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Luke Grimm

Brenen Thompson is the fun new 4.26 weapon for McDaniel. They’re hoping for another leap from Quentin Johnston. Luke Grimm slips on, while other interesting names like Dalevon Campbell might be stash candidates.

TE (3)

Oronde Gadsden

Charlie Kolar

Tanner McLachlan

A little light here too, but Oronde Gadsden feels like an every-down player. Charlie Kolar is another McDaniel signing who will be a workhorse, at least as a blocker.

OL (10)

Rashawn Slater

Jake Slaughter

Tyler Biadasz

Cole Strange

Joe Alt

Trey Pipkins

Trevor Penning

Travis Burke

Kayode Awosika

Logan Taylor

The Chargers aren’t going to mess around with tackle depth this time. Trey Pipkins is back as a swing backup. Rookie draft pick Travis Burke can be that too. They hope that second-rounder Jake Slaughter can actually win the starting job at guard. If not, they have two other options to start there.

Akheem Mesidor | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DL/EDGE (10)

Teair Tart

Dalvin Tomlinson

Jamaree Caldwell

Justin Eboigbe

Nick Barrett

Khalil Mack

Akheem Mesidor

Tuli Tuipulotu

Kyle Kennard

Nadame Tucker

For the sake of brevity, let’s smash this together. First-rounder Akheem Mesidor joins the pass-rushing rotation, pushing someone like Bud Dupree off the roster. Rookie draft pick Nick Barrett sticks in the middle of the line as a backup, too.

LB (5)

Denzel Perryman

Daiyan Henley

Junior Colson

Troy Dye

Del'Shawn Phillips

Five might seem heavy on first pass. But Del'Shawn Phillips is a special teams ace and Troy Dye is a great backup. They’re waiting to see if Junior Colson can develop into a long-term option.

CB (6)

Tarheeb Still

Donte Jackson

Cam Hart

Deane Leonard

Eric Rogers

Nikko Reed

Things get a little weird on roster projections in the secondary. Derwin James is technically a safety who takes a boatload of corner snaps. Alas, the Chargers have really strong boundary depth behind quality boundary starters, which is more than most teams can say.

S (5)

Derwin James

Elijah Molden

Tony Jefferson

RJ Mickens

Genesis Smith

Elijah Molden-Tony Jefferson is a nice one-two punch while big-upside prospects RJ Mickens and Genesis Smith develop.

ST (2)

Cameron Dicker (K)

JK Scott (P)

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