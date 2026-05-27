Mike McDaniel's Late-Season Surge in 2025 Will Pay Off for Chargers' Running Game

A year ago, the Los Angeles Chargers used the 22nd overall pick to select University of North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton. It proved to be a frustrating rookie campaign for the former Tar Heel. He finished second on the team in rushing behind a troubled offensive line and missed eight games during the regular season.

Earlier this week, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report pointed to several second-year players, including Hampton, who could make a “huge leap” in their second NFL campaign. After totaling 124 carries for 565 yards and four touchdowns, and finishing with just 156 touches for 737 yards from scrimmage and five TDs, you would expect Hampton to easily top those numbers if he manages to avoid missing significant playing time.

New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel could unleash Omarion Hampton

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Sobleski also made an excellent point here when it came to a huge change on Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff this offseason. “Mike McDaniel’s hire as offensive coordinator must be factored into the equation,” explained Sobleski, “because it could turn out to be the biggest differentiator…”

“Last season,” added Sobleski, “De’Von Achane finished among the top five in rushing yardage with McDaniel calling the plays. In fact, the coach deserved credit for shifting from his previous high-flying, vertical passing attack midseason and becoming a ground-and-pound offense that turned the Miami Dolphins into a competitive team over the last two months of the 2025 campaign.”

Mike McDaniel’s running game flourished in Miami in the second half of 2025

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In the Dolphins’ first nine games this past season, seven of which resulted in defeat, the offense averaged only 97.2 yards per game on the ground. Miami totaled less than 25 running plays in six of those outings, and McDaniel’s club was limited to fewer than 100 rushing yards in five of those contests.

Those numbers would change dramatically during the ‘Fins’ 5-3 finish. McDaniel’s club ran the ball at least 25 times in all but one game. The team rushed for an impressive 146.1 yards, and was held below the century mark only twice.

Chargers’ offensive front could enjoy a bounce back season as well

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The aforementioned Chargers’ offensive front suffered through a forgettable 2025 as injuries derailed left tackle Rashawn Slater’s complete season while his talented bookend, right tackle Joe Alt, shifted to the other side but played and started in only six games.

The three players who were the primary starters on the interior are all gone via free agency (left guard Zion Johnson), retirement (center Bradley Bozeman) and released after one season (right guard (Mekhi Becton). Enter center Tyler Biadasz, guard Cole Strange, and the four offensive linemen drafted by GM Joe Hortiz in late April.

Hampton was a workhorse in each of his final two seasons at North Carolina, totaling at least 250 carries and running for 1,500-plus yards each year. The combination of McDaniel’s coaching prowess in regards to the ground game and an improved offensive line could add up to big numbers for the Bolts’ offense.