Chargers’ Top Pick in 2025 Poised to Elevate His Game This Season

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers were bound and determined to improve a ground attack that ranked 17th in the league in rushing yards per game (110.7) during head coach Jim Harbaugh’s first season as head coach. The club had made some strides in this area as only seven clubs in the NFL averaged fewer yards per game on the ground the season before Harbaugh’s arrival.

Yes, some strides were certainly made. The Chargers finished 12th in the league by rushing for 121.6 yards per outing in 2025. This despite one of the worst offensive fronts, as well as the unfortunate fact that quarterback Justin Herbert was on the run to the tune of 83 times for 498 yards.

Chargers invested a first-round pick in 2025 on RB Omarion Hampton

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of course, that wasn’t really the plan. In free agency, general manager Joe Hortiz grabbed perennial 1,000-yard runner Najee Harris from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also used the 22nd overall pick last April to select University of North Carolina standout Omarion Hampton. There were visions of a two-headed monster in the Chargers’ backfield.

During his final two seasons with the Tar Heels, the 6’0”, 220-pound product put up huge numbers. He touched the football a combined 601 times, totaled 3,759 yards from scrimmage and scored 33 touchdowns in 25 outings. Hampton totaled 534 carries for 3,164 yards and 30 scores, and amassed 67 receptions for 595 yards and three TDs.

Jim Harbaugh’s running game was derailed by injuries this past season

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Harris was lost for the season with an Achilles’ injury in Week 3, and was not re-signed this offseason. Meanwhile, Hampton missed a total of eight games (ankle) and wound up finishing second on the team in rushing. He managed just 124 carries for 545 yards and four TDs, and caught 32 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown. He played on two snaps (1 carry for minus-1 yard) in the humbling playoff loss at New England.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski expects Hampton to make a big leap this upcoming season, with a little help from his teammates. “The Chargers fielded the league’s worst front five last season. Injuries played a huge role, specifically at offensive tackle. With Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt returning from season-ending injuries, the Chargers aren’t just improving upon last year’s setup; they’re getting Pro Bowl-to-All-Pro-caliber players back into the lineup.”

Chargers’ RB Omarion Hampton could be poised for a huge 2026

Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"From there,” added Sobleski, “the Chargers signed veteran center Tyler Biadasz (Commanders) in free agency and drafted Florida’s Jake Slaughter in this year’s second round, with the expectation of moving him to one of the guard spots. Trevor Penning and Cole Strange will compete to start as well.”

The Chargers were Pro Football Focus’ 30th-ranked offensive front in 2025, so any improvement would certainly be welcomed. Sobleski also mentioned the hiring of former Dolphins’ head coach/turned new Chargers’ offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. With Pro Bowler De’Von Achane leading the way, Miami finished 13th in the league in rushing yards per game this past season (120.2). However, McDaniel’s club averaged an impressive 146.1 yards per game on the ground in their final eight outings.

A healthy Hampton and a healthier offensive line could add up to big things in Hampton’s second season.