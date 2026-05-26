Justin Herbert Won’t Be Biggest Winner of Mike McDaniel's Arrival With Chargers

It’s easy to handwave this topic: The Los Angeles Chargers landing Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator makes it obvious that Justin Herbert will be the biggest winner from his presence.

But it’s not that simple.

Herbert should reach higher than ever for his possible ceiling. He’s got a strong cast of weapons around him, a rebuilt interior offensive line and a modern, trend-setting offense that stresses getting the ball out fast and reducing the number of hits and hero-ball plays he needs to make.

But while those things unfold on the field, there’s another group of players, and one sophomore, who should experience leaps that get the attention of the national NFL fanbase, not just those in the Los Angeles area.

It’s all about Omarion Hampton and the other running backs.

Omarion Hampton, Chargers RBs headed for breakout

Omarion Hampton | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Herbert pops off like most expect, Hampton and the running backs will have an easier time than expected putting up huge numbers.

As a rookie last year behind a bad offensive line in a bad system that led to fired coaches, Hampton rushed for 545 yards and four scores on a 4.4 average over nine games. He battled injuries while adjusting to the NFL game, too.

Similar story for Kimani Vidal, who enjoyed a “breakout” over 13 games, rushing for 643 yards and three scores on a 4.1 average.

Free-agent signee Keaton Mitchell? He got in 13 games in Baltimore last year, averaged 5.8 yards per carry and showed his versatility with nine catches on 12 targets, plus returned kickoffs.

As The Athletic’s Daniel Popper noted recently, Chargers running backs ranked 23rd in yards per carry one year ago. Vidal was 22nd out of 33 running backs in EPA/rush. The middling numbers go on and on.

All of this should jump dramatically. Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt will be back from injury at the tackle spots. Tyler Biadasz was an excellent center signing in free agency. Cole Strange should be an upgrade at one guard spot, while rookie Jake Slaughter an upgrade at the other.

Even those upgrades to the line in last year’s offensive system would provide a bump for the running backs. But tack on McDaniel’s quick-hitting, well-spaced offense, and the projected numbers go way up.

It’s not just that the Chargers have a possible top-five back with Hampton. McDaniel and the front office have crafted a room that can do it all situationally, quietly crafting one of the better overall rooms in the NFL, health provided.

Granted, injuries are always a hurdle for the Chargers. But the running back room looks poised to do some seriously heavy lifting while the headlines focus on Herbert.

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