Chargers Get Aggressive in Mel Kiper Jr.’s NFL Combine Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers hit the NFL combine with plenty of obvious needs, meeting targets and prospects to watch.

With Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh headed to free agency, the Chargers will target edge rushers heavily, as expected.

But the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert is a priority, too, if not tops on the list of needs. Guard Mekhi Becton is a cut candidate, center Bradley Bozeman was before his retirement and guard Zion Johnson is a free agent who might not be back.

RELATED: The Chargers Officially Need a Center: Draft Prospects Who Could Start for LA in 2026

As expected, NFL mock drafts are all over this.

And that includes the legend in the space: Mel Kiper Jr.

Mel Kiper’s NFL combine mock draft gets the Chargers a win

Kiper just dropped his first mock draft of the NFL combine season and Chargers fans might not be all that shocked to see the name listed.

As usual by now, it’s Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane:

“A lot of the Chargers' offensive line woes can be traced back to injuries to tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. But the interior had its own problems. Zion Johnson (now a free agent) and Mekhi Becton both struggled at guard. GM Joe Hortiz has to do something to prevent all these hits quarterback Justin Herbert is taking every Sunday, and Ioane has a great combination of sheer power and agility. He hasn't given up a sack since 2023. Plus, Ioane could help open some rushing lanes for Omarion Hampton in the back's second year.”

Olaivavega Ioane is probably the best puller in this class, regardless of position, and he just makes everything look easy. Another plug-and-play guy from the start. pic.twitter.com/drLSTxZwQU — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 17, 2026

RELATED: Chargers Draft Trends: How Los Angeles Has Attacked the NFL Combine for Edge Rushers

This is likely the route the Chargers will need to go. Comboing Olaivavega as a Day 1 starter with at least one big-name interior signing (Tyler Linderbaum, anyone?) is the smart move.

Adding to this strategy is the idea new coordinator Mike McDaniel has made it clear he wants Herbert to play less hero ball and enjoy more easy throws, which will reduce hits too. It’s a winning idea, to say the least.

Also notable that’s tucked into Kiper’s writeup? Omarion Hampton, who has gone overlooked as held back by last year’s bad line. The first-rounder was healthy for nine games last year and averaged 4.4 yards per carry, tallying 545 yards and four scores.

Better health luck and a seriously improved offensive line could mean Hampton doesn’t just avoid a sophomore slump, but enjoys a massive second-year outburst.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter