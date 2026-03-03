Latest Chargers, Tyler Linderbaum Rumors Lead to A+ NFL Mock Draft Scenario

For the second straight year, the Los Angeles Chargers were a playoff team. That’s something that the franchise hadn’t managed to do since winning four straight AFC West titles from 2006-09. Of course, winning a postseason game has been a different story for head coach Jim Harbaugh and company.

In 2025, the Bolts managed an 11-6 record despite one of the worst offensive lines in the league. Some of that was due to the fact that left tackle Rashawn Slater missed the entire season, and second-year right tackle Joe Alt (who replaced Slater at left tackle) played in only six games.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt (76) is carted off after an injury during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a rough year for the Chargers’ offensive line

All told, Pro Football Focus had the Chargers’ offensive line graded ahead of only the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns in 2025. Now it’s the 2026 offseason, and this unit is expected to undergo a major overhaul on the inside.

Center Bradley Bozeman has announced his retirement, while former first-round pick and left guard Zion Johnson is expected to hit the open market. Meanwhile, Super Bowl LIX champion Mekhi Becton signed a two-year with the Chargers last offseason after winning a ring with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. To say his first year with the Bolts was underwhelming would be an understatement.

Vinny Iyer of The Sporting News recently released his post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft. At No. 22, he has general manager addressing one of the guard spots with the selection of Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane.

“The Chargers will be hoping that top tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater return healthy and effective and they have a shot at snagging center Tyler Linderbaum from the Ravens in free agency. That would leave guard as the key position to upgrade on their offensive line. Ioane remains the draft’s best guard out of the Combine.”

Center Tyler Linderbaum is a proven commodity

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Linderbaum is a three-time Pro Bowler and a former first-round pick whose fifth-year option wasn’t picked up by Baltimore. He was PFF’s fourth-ranked center in 2025, and the Chargers certainly have the capital to make him a substantial offer.

Only the Raiders (64) gave up more sacks than Harbaugh’s team (60) in 2025. Quarterback Justin Hebert was on the receiving end of 54 of those quarterback traps. The six-year signal-caller also set personal highs for rushing attempts and rushing yards, and it’s safe to say many of those carries weren’t planned. Meanwhile, adding an all-star pivot and a promising interior blocker this offseason would certainly be a step in the right direction.

After all, rumors coming out of the NFL combine say the Chargers are a "threat" to go after Linderbaum.