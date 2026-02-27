NFL Confirms Chargers Salary Cap Figure for 2026 With $301.2M Reveal

The Los Angeles Chargers had their mountain of cap space confirmed on Friday.

Previously reported numbers went official then, with the NFL confirming the salary cap of $301.2 million for 2026.

That number puts the Chargers at roughly $85.4 million in free cap space before any major moves in free agency.

The Chargers could also make further cap-saving measures after the NFL combine, particularly with cut candidates such as Mekhi Becton. Offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman already retired.

Chargers’ updated cap space impact

The huge cap space number for the Chargers sounds nice.

But it could evaporate fast.

A massive chunk of the free cap space could go to these two free agents:

Edge Khalil Mack

Edge Odafe Oweh

The Chargers would like both guys back. Mack cost roughly $18 million last year after considering retirement, which he could do again. Oweh has a market value of $19.3 million per season ($57.9 million over three years) and is a future building block after coming over via trade.

After those two, these free agents have various importance as re-signing priorities:

QB Trey Lance

OL Zion Johnson

OL Trey Pipkins

LB Denzel Perryman

Tack on paying outside free agents and a draft class and it’s not nearly as much cap space as it seems.

With a record $301.2 million salary cap plus benefits, total projected player costs for the 2026 NFL season will exceed $10 billion. pic.twitter.com/H8xCPmMhqO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 27, 2026

Chargers franchise tag outlook

The NFL also confirmed franchise and transition tag numbers before the weekend.

With names like Mack and Oweh headed to free agency, the defensive end and linebacker numbers are the ones to note.

The tag values for each position:

Quarterback: $43.895 million (franchise), $37.833 million (transition)

Running Back: $14.293 million, $11.323 million

Wide Receiver: $27.298 million, $23.852 million

Tight End: $15.045 million, $12.687 million

Offensive Line: $25.773 million, $23.392 million

Defensive End: $24.434 million, $21.512 million

Defensive Tackle: $27.127 million, $22.521 million

Linebacker: $26.865 million, $21.925 million

Cornerback: $21.161 million, $18.119 million

Safety: $20.149 million, $16.012 million

Kicker/Punter: $6.649 million, $6.005 million

As an added bonus, the NFL confirmed fifth-year option numbers. For the Chargers, that zeroes in on wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

The debate on whether the Chargers should exercise Johnston's fifth year might come down to the opinion of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Until then, this is the asking price:

21. Chargers WR Quentin Johnston — $18 million (playing time).

