Obscure Mike McDaniel Connection Links Chargers to Possible Free-Agent Signing

There is some serious credibility around the idea the Los Angeles Chargers will spend some of those big cap space dollars on top offensive linemen in free agency.

In fact, one set of free agency predictions recently said that the Chargers are a “winner” a top free agent deserves.

The Chargers are indeed winners under Jim Harbaugh so far and project as contenders that veteran free agents should hope to join.

RELATED: Chargers Get Surprise Boost From Projected Extra Compensatory Pick for 2026 Draft

And the need on the interior offensive line in front of Justin Herbert is vast after a big free-agency misfire last year on Mekhi Becton and poor play from center Bradley Bozeman.

One possible solution? A 34-year-old former two-time first-team All-Pro, of course.

Chargers linked to Browns free agent in projections

Joel Bitonio is one of a handful of major names the Chargers could target with their droves of cap space this offseason.

For Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr, the connection is to the point where it’s a “blockbuster” possible offseason move:

“Jim Harbaugh is not going to put Justin Herbert at risk again like he was forced to last season. Bitonio can spearhead the offensive line’s transition to a Mike McDaniel system—Bitonio was drafted during McDaniel’s season as the Browns’ receivers coach—and could be a critical, dependable asset amid constant injury woes.”

RELATED: Should Chargers Be on Watch for a George Pickens Tag and Trade?

There’s a fun little connection between Bitonio and new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel for good measure, too.

We’ll see if Bitonio chooses to keep playing and how he navigates the future around the Cleveland Browns. But he’d be a welcome sight in Los Angeles.

The Browns and Joel Bitonio agreed to push the void date back on his contract until the end of the league year in March, according to a source. It gives Bitonio about three more weeks to decide on his future. The previous deadline was yesterday. — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) February 17, 2026

The Chargers not only have a likely cut candidate with Becton, but a former first-round pick in Zion Johnson heading to free agency. Signing one player like Bitonio won’t solve all of the problems.

Bitonio, though, is a good representation of what the Chargers could look to add in terms of an immediate starter while also drafting a prospect who can start too, perhaps as early as the first round.

One or two upgrades that mix veterans and rookies alike, plus Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater at offensive tackle spots, should be a solid upgrade as McDaniel gets to work on the Chargers offense.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter