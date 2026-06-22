Draft Busts Chargers Could Finally Give Up on This Offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers don’t have many draft busts on the roster going into 2026.

After all, the last few years have featured some major roster overhauls during the Jim Harbaugh rebuild. A stingy front office that is careful with its assets doesn’t exactly overpay for high-profile draft picks who don’t match the dollar amount with their play, either (example: Zion Johnson).

Feel free to be generous and tack on the fact that Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and his scouting department tend to draft really well, too.

Even so, a few borderline former draft “busts” look like cut candidates this offseason as the roster churn continues.

Derius Davis

There’s a new offensive coordinator in town and that means a bulk of the weapons around Justin Herbert could be on the hot seat.

In theory, Derius Davis could be a fun asset in a Mike McDaniel offense. And it’s true that perhaps he’s been held back in bad prior offenses.

Even so, Davis, a fourth-rounder in 2023, has appeared in 43 games and caught just 30 passes. He’s carried the ball just 28 times. He did score a touchdown as a returner in 2023, but hasn’t since and his return attempts have diminished each season for various reasons.

There’s an even bigger reason for Davis making the list here though: Rookie Brenen Thompson.

Thompson was hand-picked by McDaniel in the draft. He’s a similar, eclectic gadget-type player for the offense and capable on returns.

It all sort of writes itself, really.

Derius Davis | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Junior Colson

The clock is ticking for Junior Colson.

Colson arrived via the third round in 2024 with some pretty big expectations because of his Michigan ties to Harbaugh. He played in 11 games as a rookie with one start before missing all of 2025.

No doubt the normal offseason newscycle of positive commentary around each NFL team will suggest Colson is fully healthy, in the best possible shape and perhaps even on his way to a breakout.

But it’s not that simple on this Chargers depth chart. There are only so many spots to go around at linebacker in a complex, multiple defense.

It doesn't help Colson that the Chargers keep drafting so well, either. Denzel Perryman is back as a leader again and Daiyan Henley is unquestioned as a starter. Troy Dye is a solid veteran backup and Del'Shawn Phillips is an ace on special teams. Marlowe Wax, a college free agent last year, appears on the rise and could stick around for the long-term if last year’s early returns are a sign of things to come.

If Colson hits training camp and doesn’t appear up to task, he could quietly be one of those fringe 53 guys who may or may not make it depending on how many players they need to keep at other spots.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter