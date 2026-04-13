Los Angeles Chargers Top Draft Targets: Texas A&M Wide Receiver KC Concepcion

The Los Angeles Chargers are in full-swing draft mode. This offseason the Chargers were linked to multiple wide receivers in free agency and additionally have been linked to multiple wide receivers on the trade rumor mill.

This off-season, there has been significant smoke surrounding the Chargers interest in wide receivers which could indicate that they are in the market for an additional wide receiver in the draft. The big question though is regarding the type of wide receiver would the Chargers be looking at to fit the current room and a new offense ushered in by new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Researching the Chargers rumored potential interest in a trade for Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown revealed an interesting data point. Of the final four teams in the conference championship games in 2025, the Seahawks and Rams both had two wide receivers in the top 20 of ESPN's open score which charts and scores how often receivers have separation that is considered open. The Patriots had three in the top 20 and the Broncos were the lone team in the final four that did not have any receivers in the top 20.

The Chargers had only one wide receiver in the top 20 of ESPN's open score in 2025, Ladd McConkey. McConkey came in a three-way tie for the 10th overall spot. The next Chargers receiver on the list was Keenan Allen at 37th with Quentin Johnston not far behind.

When the Chargers should draft a wide receiver

This wide receiver class is not as top-heavy as it has been in past classes, but it is fairly deep depending on the role and type of receiver prospect. This class is a little light in terms of pure separators.

The Chargers landed Ladd McConkey in the 2024 draft class, and he has become an even better route runner and separator at the NFL level. There are not many of the same mold in this class and the best one should go in the first round.

Texas A&M's KC Concepcion

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KC Concepcion is one of the most dynamic football players in this draft. That's not simply an opinion, he won the 2025 Paul Hornung Award, an honor for the most versatile player in college football. Check out my full profile on Concepcion here.

Concepcion is arguably the best separator in this draft class. He has elite burst and acceleration and defensive backs tend to panic when facing him in man coverage. Evaluating Concepcion against top cornerbacks like LSU's Mansoor Delane and South Carolina's Brandon Cisse shows Concepcion consistently winning downfield and creating separation.

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion is going to be a problem if paired with the right offense.

Watch this matchup 1v1 against Mansoor Delane. Look at the burst and acceleration from Concepcion after he releases 👀 pic.twitter.com/HTHJeUuPF3 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 16, 2026

Ok...this is the second game where Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion faced a potential first round corner. He's winning.

Credit to Brandon Cisse for at least staying close in trail, but Concepcion stacks him quick, then takes a big hit and still makes the catch. pic.twitter.com/rcUqbIE6JA — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 22, 2026

The most common question about Concepcion is his hands and drop rate. He did drop several easy passes in 2025 but it is more of a refining technique issue as opposed to poor hands. Concepcion has been used in a versatile way since he entered college football. He actually led North Carolina State in rushing as a freshman.

Concepcion's versatility and athleticism would pair well with the Chargers' current wide receiver room and fit well long term. His separation skills will translate, as will his field-stretching ability. He has played a high percentage of snaps lined up outside and would not be fighting Ladd McConkey for slot snaps.

Concepcion is not just a receiver. He is capable of taking handoffs, jet sweeps, and is also a prolific returner. Mike McDaniel could easily fall in love with Concepcion and it is easy to see why with his versatility. The Chargers hosted Concepcion on a private pre-draft visit, likely to get more medical information on his recently scoped knee. If Concepcion is the pick at 22, it would make sense.