NFL Draft Visit News Sees Chargers Taking a Little Injury Risk

The Los Angeles Chargers have two offensive tackles coming back from serious injuries this offseason.

Are they about to add another?

The Chargers already have Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater on the mend before OTAs this spring. They are set to re-enter a new-look offense built around the whims of new coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Technically speaking, swing backup tackle Trey Pipkins was nursing injuries by season's end last year too before re-signing this offseason.

Even so, the Chargers have apparently set up a pre-draft visit with an NFL draft prospect coming back from a new injury, too.

Chargers take risk with NFL draft visit?

Isaiah World | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Maybe it’s just regional due diligence, but the Chargers have a visit set up with Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World. World is currently on his way back from an ACL tear he suffered during the Peach Bowl back in January.

We’ll see how much, if at all, the injury impacts World’s draft stock.

Here’s how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein feels about him:

“Big, long tackle with heavy hands but sloppy technique that limits his consistency. World is a high-character player who did a decent job of working around his limitations during his college career. His first contact, whether engaging run blocks or throwing his punch, is firm and purposeful. Elements of his run blocking will translate to the league despite an elevated pad level but his pass protection is filled with holes and requires immediate attention. If he can cut back on quick losses, World has a chance to become an average swing tackle.”

Maybe the Chargers just see World as a possible swing-backup type in the Pipkins mold they can develop over the long-term. It’s a reach to presume they would look at him for another spot.

Even so, the Chargers only have five draft picks in this year’s class before they need to wade into the undrafted waters. Maybe World will be there when they do. They’ve now set the groundwork for it.

The Chargers don’t have much else going on at tackle beyond Pipkins. They brought back Trevor Penning, but he was only viable at guard, as it turned out. They haven’t re-upped with a name like Bobby Hart, who helped them out in a pinch last year.

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