1 Move Chargers Must Still Make is So Painfully Obvious That it Hurts

The Los Angeles Chargers still have a few moves they need to make this offseason.

There’s fun stuff: Like the Chargers trading for AJ Brown.

There’s polarizing stuff: Like the Chargers signing Tyreek Hill.

And there’s logical stuff: Like the Chargers getting long-term extensions with the likes of Tuli Tuipulotu and others, wrapping up long-term pieces of the future with all that free cap space.

Most Chargers-like, though, might be a small free-agent signing or two that isn’t costly, nor risky, yet goes a long way toward making sure they have depth around star quarterback Justin Herbert.

Which brings us back to conversations around the Chargers’ offensive line, of course.

Chargers urged to add free agent like Kevin Zeitler, Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

NFL free agency still has some big names available along the offensive line. Tops are guards Kevin Zeitler and Joel Bitonio.

One could argue for and against Zeitler and Bitonio actually being scheme fits with Mike McDaniel or even worth the risk thanks to factors like age.

But if the idea is to get as much depth as possible so they aren’t signing guys off the street like Bobby Hart again, then the Chargers have to look their way, right?

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks so. He outlined one move every NFL team still needs to do and looped in these two obvious names.

“The Chargers should add a proven veteran like Kevin Zeitler or Joel Bitonio to help solidify the offensive interior ahead of training camp," Knox wrote. "With Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt at offensive tackle, a hole at guard could be the only thing standing between Los Angeles and the league's best offensive line.”

The Chargers got weird at guard this offseason. They signed Cole Strange and Kayode Awosika, two guys who fit McDaniel’s scheme. Strange figures to emerge as a starter unless they add someone else.

At the other guard spot, the Chargers spent a second-round pick on Jake Slaughter. And they’re banking on him being able to learn the guard spot for the pros after never playing a snap of it in college while actually being a starting center.

Granted, any guard signing right now isn’t going to steal a starting job, most likely. This is more about the team having quality depth to the second and third spots on the depth chart after seeing how things fell apart after injuries at tackle last year with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, then primary backup Trey Pipkins.

This isn’t a perfect solution by any means. But a Zeitler-like signing would provide nice depth and some veteran leadership for someone like Slaughter.

Given the age of the veterans mentioned here and how the Chargers like to do business, though, onlookers shouldn't expect any sort of traction on this front until training camps get underway later in the summer.

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