Chargers Listed As Best Fit For Kevin Zeitler To Finally Solidify Interior O-Line

The Los Angeles Chargers' main priority this offseason has been to protect Justin Herbert. Their prized possession dealt with a nightmare offensive line scenario in front of him all of 2025, having to fear for his life behind a new combination seemingly every week. Luckily for Herbert, his two bookend tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt will be coming back from injury this year.

The problems remain along the interior. Mekhi Becton, last offseason's splash signing, was released after a dismal lone campaign as a Charger. Bradley Bozeman retired, even though an upgrade was desperately needed regardless. The Chargers made some moves to bolster the interior, the biggest one being signing Tyler Biadasz to a 3 year, $30 million deal.

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An interesting flyer taken was bringing over former first round pick Cole Strange, who followed new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel from Miami. Some re-signings took place as well, including Trevor Penning and Trey Pipkins III. They still need at least one prominent name at guard.

Enter Kevin Zeitler, arguably the top guard left on the market. Don't be fooled by his age, as the 36-year-old can still produce at a high level. With Zeitler still on the market two weeks into free agency, the Chargers were listed as one of the best fits for his services.

Chargers named best fit for veteran guard Kevin Zeitler

Kevin Zeitler | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zeitler's been with six teams since being drafted No.27 overall in 2012 by the Cincinnati Bengals. Most recently with the Tennessee Titans, there's no doubt Zeitler has a good number of suitors lined up to sign him right now. The Chargers should be one of them.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes the Chargers would be a fantastic fit for the veteran right guard. "The Chargers would also make sense for Zeitler. They released guard Mekhi Becton in a cap-saving move and lost guard Zion Johnson to the Cleveland Browns in free agency. While L.A. did re-sign Trevor Penning and add Cole Strange, Zeitler would be an upgrade, especially at right guard."

Zeitler allowed just two quarterback hits and four sacks for the Titans last season on 590 pass blocking snaps, per PFF. He's also three years removed from his only Pro Bowl selection.

The age may be of concern to many, but it hasn't hindered Zeitler's ability to stay on the field. Since 2015, Zeitler's appeared in at least 15 games in each season since, proving to be a reliable mainstay along the various offensive lines he's been apart of.

Spotrac has Zeitler's value set at $9.2 million, pretty similar to the $9 million deal he signed with the Titans last offseason. This should be a no-brainer signing by the Chargers.