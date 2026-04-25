Chargers Draft Travis Burke Instant Analysis, Grade For LA’s Trade, 4th-Round Pick

Joe Hortiz, a Day 3 NFL Draft wizard, stockpiled selections after multiple trade-downs on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. He started off his day by drafting Brenen Thompson, the speed receiver from Mississippi State.

With his second pick on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, he traded up to select Travis Burke, the massive offensive tackle from Memphis. He was projected a bit later on some boards, but has been rumored for the Chargers for some time now.

The Bolts gave up picks No. 123 and No. 204 for pick No.117 from the Houston Texans. While the Chargers were able to get their guy, and the Texans are able to add another cheap contract to their roster, the Bolts gave up too much value for only a six-spot jump.

Trade Grade: C-

NFL draft instant analysis, grade for Chargers drafting Travis Burke

Travis Burke stands at just under 6'9 325, touted for his immense grip strength and ability to maul defenders completely out of the play. Burke also graded extremely high in PFF's zone blocking grade, allowing for the Chargers to likely feel that he is an elite fit for Mike McDaniel's offensive system, even with his size being much larger than the average McDaniel offensive tackle.

The Chargers trade up and take Memphis tackle Travis Burke with the 117th pick. One of the meanest finishers in the class.pic.twitter.com/RfoM7gRQq2 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 25, 2026

Even with his good athletic numbers, Burke at times seems to struggle against speed and quicker EDGE rushers, giving concern to his ability to play against guys like Nik Bonitto and Chiefs' new draftee, R Mason Thomas.

This pick feels quintessential of the worlds of Jim Harbaugh and McDaniel meshing together, getting the large yet athletic lineman who can both be a bit nimble on his feet and a complete mauler at the same time.

Expect Burke to compete for the swing offensive tackle job, eventually replacing Trey Pipkins III and Trevor Penning once their contracts are up. The Chargers seem to have learned their lesson about allowing injuries to occur with no real backup options for depth across the offensive line, even if it is at the detriment of the Bolts giving up an extra sixth-round selection and taking an offensive tackle, who in a perfect world, will never see the field in the early part of the fourth round.

Grade: B+

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