Should Chargers Join The Jadeveon Clowney Sweepstakes?

One of the Los Angeles Chargers' biggest strengths is at edge rusher. Last season, it was the trio of Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh, the latter being acquired ahead of the trade deadline. Earlier this offseason, Oweh departed for a big payday with the Washington Commanders, a number that the Chargers certainly weren't going to match.

This prompted the justification of their first round pick Akheem Mesidor. Mesidor, the former Miami product that exploded for 12.5 sacks in 2025, is viewed as an immediate contributor due to his age (25). A rotation of Tuipulotu, Mack and Mesidor, along with Bud Dupree waiting in the wings, should be enough for new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary to work with.

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Could there be more upgrades on the way? The Chargers already have a productive veteran pass rusher in Mack, but there's another on the market waiting to be picked up after a stellar 2025. Jadeveon Clowney, the former No.1 overall pick in 2014, saw a resurgence in Dallas last season with 8.5 sacks.

Now one of the best remaining free agents, Clowney has been in contact with interested teams. Should the Chargers be one of them?

Chargers may be interested in Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Mike Garafolo reported that some of Clowney's former teams have been interested. The long list includes the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.

So, why would the Chargers be interested? Well, it's not exactly a bad idea to have an overflow of talent that can rush the passer. Look at the New York Giants, who just drafted Arvell Reese one year after taking Abdul Carter in the top five. Their pass rush now consists of Reese, Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns.

Reese figures to start at inside linebacker, but he'll certainly be used as a rusher on third downs on occasion.

The Chargers would have one of the most feared fronts in football if Clowney was added. Imagine having two former top-five picks from the 2014 draft on the same line in Clowney and Mack? While they're older, the Chargers wouldn't have to worry about their production dipping.

While Mesidor is viewed as a pro-ready player, learning from two veterans with established careers could be extremely beneficial in the long run.

When it comes to a potential contract, Spotrac has Clowney's projected deal set at 1 year, $5.7 million.

This is one the Chargers should keep tabs on.